Spotify highlights the most exported music from India in 2024

MUMBAI: Since its launch in India six years ago, Spotify has brought artists closer to their fans at home, and across the world. It has enabled global listeners to discover artists from India, with consumption of music from local artists skyrocketing by over 2000% in international markets since 2019.
Multiple genres and languages represented India on Spotify, globally
In 2024, several Indian pop and hip-hop artists contributed to the global growth of music from India, and this reflects in the list of India’s most exported artists on Spotify, including:
Artist-first songs make up the majority of most exported music from India
Last year, artists from India saw the positive impact of Spotify’s global reach, with over 65% of the top 30 most exported songs stemming from beyond the film industry. The most exported songs were:
Indian languages have seen significant growth in consumption globally
As Indian artists from across the country continue to take their music to the global stage, the consumption of music in Indian languages on Spotify across the world has grown alongside. In 2024, the Indian languages most listened to on Spotify outside of India were Hindi, Punjabi, English, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, and Kannada.
These languages were most consumed in countries such as the USA, Pakistan, Canada (Hindi); UAE, UK, Canada (Malayalam); Canada, Pakistan, UK (Punjabi); Malaysia, UK, Sri Lanka (Tamil); and USA, UK, Canada (Telugu).
Amongst these languages, some of the most-streamed genres include Hindi pop, Hindi hip hop, Punjabi hip hop, Hindi indie, Malayalam hip hop, Punjabi pop, and Tamil pop.
Bollywood nostalgia hits home with listeners on Spotify
Bollywood music continues to be the most streamed Indian genre of music outside the country, on Spotify in 2024, but it isn’t only new films that keep listeners coming back for more. Catalogue music continues to be a favourite, with the most streamed songs being:
