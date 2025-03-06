March is music therapy month- an urgent call to support music therapy for Canada's aging population

MUMBAI: March is Music Therapy Awareness Month, a time to recognize the life-changing impact of music therapy on people of all ages. This year, the Canadian Music Therapy Fund (CMTF), based in Toronto, is calling for urgent support to ensure that older adults, particularly those with dementia and cognitive challenges, can continue to access this essential care.

For 31 years, CMTF has worked to make music therapy accessible to those who need it most—children with autism, people experiencing mental health challenges and older adults facing cognitive decline. As one of the only non-profits in Canada providing subsidized music therapy services, CMTF has seen firsthand how music connects, heals, and restores dignity when words are no longer enough.

Canada’s aging population is growing at an unprecedented rate. By 2030, seniors will make up nearly a quarter of the population, with many experiencing isolation, depression, or neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. Research has shown that music therapy can reconnect individuals with their memories, reduce anxiety, improve mood, —yet funding for these programs remains critically low.

“This is about more than just music,” says Anna Kajtár, Executive Director of CMTF. “It’s about dignity, connection, and ensuring that people don’t spend their final years feeling lost and disconnected. Music therapy has been proven to change lives, but without support, these essential services are at risk of disappearing.”

Last year, thanks to donor support, CMTF helped bring music therapy to seniors facing cognitive challenges. In 2025, we aim to expand access for even more Canadians—children, adults, and older adults alike—who rely on music therapy for emotional and cognitive well-being.

This Music Therapy Awareness Month, CMTF invites the public to take action:

Donate to help keep music therapy services available to those in need at https://www.canadahelps.org/ en/charities/885510008RR0001- canadian-music-therapy-fund/? mprompt=1

Spread the word on social media using #MusicTherapyMovesUs

Advocate for music therapy’s recognition in mental health and senior care

Music therapy is not a luxury -it is a vital form of care. This March let’s make sure no one is left without it.