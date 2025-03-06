KhoslaRaghu release a heartfelt wedding anthem 'Tera Yaar'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their evocative storytelling through music, present Tera Yaar—a song that beautifully encapsulates the emotions of a bride as she embarks on a new chapter of her life. Written by the duo during Raghu’s sister’s wedding, the song is a deeply personal composition that was even performed at the celebrations, making it all the more special.

“This song was born in a moment filled with love, nostalgia, and anticipation. Weddings are emotional for everyone, but for a bride, it marks a profound transition. ‘Tera Yaar’ captures that mix of joy and longing,” says Raghu. “As I wrote it, I was thinking about my sister, the countless memories we had shared, and how this moment was both beautiful and bittersweet. Performing it at her wedding made it all the more special, and I could see how deeply it resonated with everyone present.”

Blending traditional Indian instrumentation with contemporary pop elements, Tera Yaar creates an immersive sonic experience that mirrors the vibrancy and sentimentality of Indian weddings. From the bride’s farewell to her family to the arrival of the groom’s lively procession, the track paints an audio-visual journey filled with warmth and celebration.

“We wanted to craft a song that people could truly connect with, one that would remind them of the emotions felt during such a milestone in life,” adds Khosla. “It wasn’t just about the bride leaving home—it was about love, family, and the hopes that come with a new beginning. Every note and lyric was written with the intent of bringing that moment to life for listeners.”

KhoslaRaghu first gained recognition with Barse More Naina, which resonated deeply with audiences on Spotify, marking a turning point in their musical journey. The duo, comprising Rishabh and Sanchit, brings together a unique fusion of Western influences and Indian classical melodies, a signature sound that continues to strike a chord with listeners.

With Tera Yaar, KhoslaRaghu once again showcase their ability to turn real-life moments into melodies that stay with you long after the music fades. The song is now available on all streaming platforms, ready to become a staple in wedding playlists across the country.