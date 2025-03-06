RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2025 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

KhoslaRaghu release a heartfelt wedding anthem 'Tera Yaar'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their evocative storytelling through music, present Tera Yaar—a song that beautifully encapsulates the emotions of a bride as she embarks on a new chapter of her life. Written by the duo during Raghu’s sister’s wedding, the song is a deeply personal composition that was even performed at the celebrations, making it all the more special.

“This song was born in a moment filled with love, nostalgia, and anticipation. Weddings are emotional for everyone, but for a bride, it marks a profound transition. ‘Tera Yaar’ captures that mix of joy and longing,” says Raghu. “As I wrote it, I was thinking about my sister, the countless memories we had shared, and how this moment was both beautiful and bittersweet. Performing it at her wedding made it all the more special, and I could see how deeply it resonated with everyone present.”

Blending traditional Indian instrumentation with contemporary pop elements, Tera Yaar creates an immersive sonic experience that mirrors the vibrancy and sentimentality of Indian weddings. From the bride’s farewell to her family to the arrival of the groom’s lively procession, the track paints an audio-visual journey filled with warmth and celebration.

“We wanted to craft a song that people could truly connect with, one that would remind them of the emotions felt during such a milestone in life,” adds Khosla. “It wasn’t just about the bride leaving home—it was about love, family, and the hopes that come with a new beginning. Every note and lyric was written with the intent of bringing that moment to life for listeners.”

KhoslaRaghu first gained recognition with Barse More Naina, which resonated deeply with audiences on Spotify, marking a turning point in their musical journey. The duo, comprising Rishabh and Sanchit, brings together a unique fusion of Western influences and Indian classical melodies, a signature sound that continues to strike a chord with listeners.

With Tera Yaar, KhoslaRaghu once again showcase their ability to turn real-life moments into melodies that stay with you long after the music fades. The song is now available on all streaming platforms, ready to become a staple in wedding playlists across the country.

Tags
KhoslaRaghu Tera Yaar music
Related news
 | 06 Mar 2025

Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly stepped down. According to The U.S. Sun, Caldas, who joined the couple in 2018, has left to pursue an acting career.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Hailey Bieber sparks fresh speculation over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with TikTok like

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her rumored tension with Selena Gomez after liking a TikTok video that subtly criticized the singer.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit over dropped rape allegations

MUMBAI: Jay-Z is taking legal action against the woman who accused him of rape in a now-dismissed lawsuit. The 55-year-old rapper has filed a defamation suit, obtained by E!

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

How India is gearing Up for Lollapalooza India 2025- through the lens of Reddit

MUMBAI: With Lollapalooza India 2025 just days away, the festival fever is at an all-time high as fans gear up for the festival’s third edition in Mumbai. From Green Day’s nostalgia-packed set to the electrifying buzz around Shawn Mendes’ India debut the anticipation is soaring.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Spotify highlights the most exported music from India in 2024

MUMBAI: Since its launch in India six years ago, Spotify has brought artists closer to their fans at home, and across the world.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins second music show trophy for “Earthquake” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has secured her second music show win for her latest hit, “Earthquake”! On the March 2 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” Jisoo’s...read more

2
Hailey Bieber sparks fresh speculation over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with TikTok like

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her rumored tension with Selena Gomez after liking a...read more

3
Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly...read more

4
Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit over dropped rape allegations

MUMBAI: Jay-Z is taking legal action against the woman who accused him of rape in a now-dismissed lawsuit. The 55-year-old rapper has filed a...read more

5
How India is gearing Up for Lollapalooza India 2025- through the lens of Reddit

MUMBAI: With Lollapalooza India 2025 just days away, the festival fever is at an all-time high as fans gear up for the festival’s third edition in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games