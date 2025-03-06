Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit over dropped rape allegations

MUMBAI: Jay-Z is taking legal action against the woman who accused him of rape in a now-dismissed lawsuit. The 55-year-old rapper has filed a defamation suit, obtained by E! News, alleging that the false claims were made against him for financial gain and severely damaged his personal and professional reputation.

The lawsuit also names attorneys Tony Buzbee, David Fortney, and Buzbee’s law firm as defendants. The accuser is listed as “Jane Doe,” with Jay-Z emphasizing that he intends to protect her anonymity.

Jay-Z Speaks Out on the Allegations

Jay-Z (real name Shawn Carter) stated in his filings that the accusations were made with “abject disregard of the truth” and were “strategically and tactically calculated” to cause him maximum harm. While he acknowledged that filing the lawsuit was not an easy decision, he made it clear that he would not let the “malicious and wrongful” claims go unanswered.

In December, the accuser filed a lawsuit alleging that Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her at a party in 2000 when she was 13. Jay-Z later attempted to have the plaintiff’s name revealed, but his motion was denied.

Case Dismissed with Prejudice

On February 14, just over two months after the lawsuit was filed, the accuser dropped the case. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning neither the woman nor her lawyers can re-file the claim in court.

Following the dismissal, Jay-Z released a statement through Roc Nation’s X account, calling the lawsuit “frivolous, fictitious, and appalling.”

“This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.”

However, he also addressed the lasting damage the allegations have caused his family, including wife Beyoncé and their children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

“The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

Diddy’s Ongoing Legal Battle

While Jay-Z has cleared his name, Diddy remains in jail, awaiting his May 5 trial for federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges—to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has dismissed the lawsuits against him as attempts to “garner publicity.”

