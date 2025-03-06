RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Mar 2025 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

How India is gearing Up for Lollapalooza India 2025- through the lens of Reddit

MUMBAI: With Lollapalooza India 2025 just days away, the festival fever is at an all-time high as fans gear up for the festival’s third edition in Mumbai. From Green Day’s nostalgia-packed set to the electrifying buzz around Shawn Mendes’ India debut the anticipation is soaring. On Reddit, festival-goers are in full prep mode - diving into setlist predictions, sharing festival hacks, and solo-trip plans on communities like r/lollapaloozaInd and r/Lollapalooza –turning Reddit into the ultimate pre-festival headquarters for newbies and seasoned festival pros alike for an unforgettable weekend.

First-Timers build their Lollapalooza India survival guide

Amid the pre festival anticipation, Reddit’s r/lollapaloozaind is buzzing with festival prep as first-timers and seasoned attendees swap pro tips. From must-have essentials like comfortable footwear and hydration packs to strategies to seize the best front-row views, redditors are building the ultimate survival guide. One user advises on making the most of your experience, suggesting, “Be prepared to walk a lot, especially if you plan to check out multiple stages…If you want a front-row view for a headliner, you’ll need to arrive early and camp. This might mean skipping or running from the previous act—plan accordingly!” Whether it’s tackling long festival days or maximizing every set, Redditors are making sure no first-timer goes in unprepared.

Solo fans find their festival crew

For solo attendees, Reddit is proving to be the go-to space for finding company. Whether it’s VIP ticket holders looking to link up to solo venturers making pre-concert friends,  r/lollapaloozaind is buzzing with meet-up plans and camaraderie. One redditor reassures, “We have a community of over 200 people already for people who are going to Lolla solo this year… We did it last year as well and we’re doing it again!” From coordinating pre-show meetups to sharing safety tips, redditors are making sure that no one must experience the festival alone - unless they want to!

Loud & Proud: Fans rally for their favorite acts

Over on r/Lollapalooza and r/lollapaloozaind, Shawn Mendes’ fandoms are in full force as festival-goers are mapping out their festival game plan for a  once-in-a-lifetime off-stage encounter with the sensation, while Green Day devotees are going all out, with some splurging on VIP tickets to witness the legendary band up close. One festival-goer has even designed a custom Lollapalooza t-shirt, proving that the hype is real this time!
 
You can embed the post or comments from the posts in your articles using Reddit's embed tool. You can find more tips here.

Tags
Lollapalooza Reddit music
Related news
 | 06 Mar 2025

Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly stepped down. According to The U.S. Sun, Caldas, who joined the couple in 2018, has left to pursue an acting career.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Hailey Bieber sparks fresh speculation over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with TikTok like

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her rumored tension with Selena Gomez after liking a TikTok video that subtly criticized the singer.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

KhoslaRaghu release a heartfelt wedding anthem 'Tera Yaar'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their evocative storytelling through music, present Tera Yaar—a song that beautifully encapsulates the emotions of a bride as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit over dropped rape allegations

MUMBAI: Jay-Z is taking legal action against the woman who accused him of rape in a now-dismissed lawsuit. The 55-year-old rapper has filed a defamation suit, obtained by E!

read more
 | 06 Mar 2025

Spotify highlights the most exported music from India in 2024

MUMBAI: Since its launch in India six years ago, Spotify has brought artists closer to their fans at home, and across the world.

read more

RnM Biz

DESI TRILL appoints Ruth Mohinani as Head of Operations in India

MUMBAI: DESI TRILL, the global movement redefining South Asian music and culture, is proud to anread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
KhoslaRaghu release a heartfelt wedding anthem 'Tera Yaar'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based duo KhoslaRaghu, known for their evocative storytelling through music, present Tera Yaar—a song that beautifully encapsulates the...read more

2
Hailey Bieber sparks fresh speculation over Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with TikTok like

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber has once again found herself at the center of speculation surrounding her rumored tension with Selena Gomez after liking a...read more

3
Justin Bieber's longtime assistant resigns amid singer’s life changes

MUMBAI: After nearly seven years of working closely with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, personal assistant Mateo Caldas has reportedly...read more

4
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins second music show trophy for “Earthquake” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has secured her second music show win for her latest hit, “Earthquake”! On the March 2 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” Jisoo’s...read more

5
Jay-Z files defamation lawsuit over dropped rape allegations

MUMBAI: Jay-Z is taking legal action against the woman who accused him of rape in a now-dismissed lawsuit. The 55-year-old rapper has filed a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games