Dev Negi's captivating voice takes center stage in Sikandar's first song, 'Zohra Jabeen'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like "Badri Ki Dulhania," "Sweetheart," and "BIBA (Marshmello & Pritam)," is all set to deliver yet another musical delight with “Zohra Jabeen”, the first song from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Sikandar.

What makes this song even more special? A perfect blend of Dev Negi’s expressive voice, grand orchestration, and heartfelt lyrics, Zohra Jabeen is a musical gift to fans, released just in time for Eid celebrations.

Sharing his excitement, Dev Negi said "Every singer dreams of lending their voice to a song that becomes an emotion for the audience, and ‘Zohra Jabeen’ is exactly that. It’s a track that resonates with love, passion, and grandeur, and I am honoured to be the voice behind it. Knowing that this is my third song for Salman sir makes it even more special. Working with Pritam da is always an unforgettable experience. He has an unparalleled ability to create melodies that stay with people for a lifetime, and the way he brings out the best in every artist is truly inspiring. I can’t wait for the audience to experience its magic”

Zohra Jabeen will be the ultimate soundtrack for Eid festivities and beyond