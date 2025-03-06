Dev Negi's captivating voice takes center stage in Sikandar's first song, 'Zohra Jabeen'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like "Badri Ki Dulhania," "Sweetheart," and "BIBA (Marshmello & Pritam)," is all set to deliver yet another musical delight with “Zohra Jabeen”, the first song from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming film Sikandar.
What makes this song even more special? A perfect blend of Dev Negi’s expressive voice, grand orchestration, and heartfelt lyrics, Zohra Jabeen is a musical gift to fans, released just in time for Eid celebrations.
Sharing his excitement, Dev Negi said "Every singer dreams of lending their voice to a song that becomes an emotion for the audience, and ‘Zohra Jabeen’ is exactly that. It’s a track that resonates with love, passion, and grandeur, and I am honoured to be the voice behind it. Knowing that this is my third song for Salman sir makes it even more special. Working with Pritam da is always an unforgettable experience. He has an unparalleled ability to create melodies that stay with people for a lifetime, and the way he brings out the best in every artist is truly inspiring. I can’t wait for the audience to experience its magic”
Zohra Jabeen will be the ultimate soundtrack for Eid festivities and beyond
MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Official Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Muread more
MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s 31st birthday should have been a day of pure celebration, but instead, it reignited speculation about the state of his...read more
MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited is set to captivate audiences with the release of their latest romantic single, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba," premiering on March...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like "Badri Ki Dulhania," "Sweetheart," and "BIBA (Marshmello & Pritam...read more
MUMBAI: Preeminent sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the forthcoming release of their meticulously crafted Holi-...read more
MUMBAI: Amazon Music India presents 'Before You Go On', an exclusive series capturing the raw emotions and backstage moments where India’s most...read more