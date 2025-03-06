MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move, Tata Capital has redefined digital inclusivity by becoming the first financial services firm to enhance its website with accessibility features tailored for differently abled individuals. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring seamless access to financial services for all.

Tata Capital chief operating officer for digital & marketing Abonty Banerjee stated, "At Tata Capital, we are committed to fostering an inclusive digital environment that ensures equal access to financial services for all users. This initiative reflects our dedication to leveraging technology to remove barriers and empower individuals."

MUMBAI: Electronic music producer and entrepreneur Deadmau5 has struck a major deal with Create Music Group, selling his song catalog and that of his Mau5trap label for over $55 million. The agreement, announced on Wednesday, includes the sound recordings and copyrights of more than 4,000 songs, alongside a joint venture to release new music from both Deadmau5 and Mau5trap artists.

A Strategic Partnership for the Future

As part of the partnership, Create Music Group (CMG) plans to implement a multi-platform strategy, which includes:

1. Remastering and re-releasing key tracks from the catalog.

2. Launching exclusive new content to expand the Mau5trap legacy.

3. Exploring brand partnerships, licensing opportunities, and emerging media such as gaming, VR, and live streaming.

Jonathan Strauss, co-founder and CEO of Create Music Group, emphasized the significance of the deal, stating:

“When Deadmau5 put on that helmet, he didn’t just create a brand—he sparked a movement. His vision redefined electronic music, pushing boundaries and reshaping the industry. Now, as the stewards of Deadmau5 and Mau5trap’s legendary catalog, we inherit a legacy that changed music forever.”

A Legacy of Innovation in Electronic Music

Deadmau5, born Joel Zimmerman, has been a pioneer in electronic music since 2005 and is known for his impact on artist rights and ownership. His Mau5trap label has helped launch the careers of Skrillex, Rezz, Noisia, Feed Me, and i_o, among others.

Commenting on the deal, Deadmau5 shared:

“I have worked closely with Jonathan, Alex, and Create for nearly two decades now, building my own career as well as the artists on Mau5trap. We didn’t need to look far when considering a partner to take it all to the next level. With Create, I feel the music is going to reach more.”

Legal Representation

1. Paul Hastings LLP (Sid Fohrman and Hayley Silvertown) advised Create Music Group.

2. LaPolt Law P.C. (Dina LaPolt and Lindsay Arrington) represented Deadmau5 and Mau5trap.

This landmark deal not only secures Deadmau5’s musical legacy but also ensures his continued influence in electronic music, gaming, and digital entertainment.

The upgraded website now features an accessibility menu designed to cater to diverse user needs. With reading assistance for the blind and improved readability for visually impaired users, the platform ensures that financial services are just a click away for everyone regardless of ability.