BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins second music show trophy for “Earthquake” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has secured her second music show win for her latest hit, “Earthquake”!
On the March 2 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” Jisoo’s track competed against Hwang Karam’s “I’m Firefly” and IVE’s “ATTITUDE” for the top spot. With a total score of 5,759 points, Jisoo emerged victorious, marking another milestone in her solo career.
Congratulations to Jisoo! Watch the winner announcement below:
Meanwhile, the episode featured electrifying performances from various artists, including ZEROBASEONE, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, ONF, KickFlip, EVNNE, NouerA, MADEIN, RESCENE, ARrC, ALL(H)OURS, LUN8, XODIAC, Gyubin, and JinE.
Check out their performances below!
ZEROBASEONE – “Devil Game” and “BLUE”
