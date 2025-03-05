Singer Kalpana Raghavendar allegedly attempts suicide, currently stable

MUMBAI: Popular Telugu playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar was found unconscious at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to PTI, the KPHB Police were alerted by the local Residents’ Association and had to break open the door to enter her home. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Nizampet, where she is currently in a stable condition.

Singer Took Sleeping Pills, Investigation Underway

Doctors treating Kalpana have confirmed that she consumed sleeping pills, but further details will be known once she regains full consciousness. Her husband, Prasad, who was in Chennai, reportedly called community members to check on her after she failed to answer his calls for two days.

Kalpana had recently returned from Kerala for an event in Hyderabad. Authorities are now investigating the circumstances that led to this incident.

Friends and Well-Wishers Visit Kalpana

Several members of the music fraternity, including Geeta Madhuri and Sunitha, visited Kalpana at the hospital to check on her well-being.

Who is Kalpana Raghavendar?

Kalpana is a renowned playback singer with a career spanning over 1,500 songs. She was the winner of Idea Star Singer Malayalam Season 5 and participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1. She started singing at the age of five and is the daughter of legendary playback singers TS Raghavendra and Sulochana.

Need Help? Reach Out

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to a support service.

• Aasra: 022 2754 6669

• Sneha India Foundation: +91 44 2464 0050

• Sanjivini: 011-24311918