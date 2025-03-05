RadioandMusic
News |  05 Mar 2025 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

Kalpana Raghavendar's daughter refutes suicide claims, calls it a medication overdose

MUMBAI: The recent hospitalization of popular playback singer Kalpana Raghavendar sparked widespread speculation, with initial reports suggesting a suicide attempt. However, her daughter has now dismissed these claims, clarifying that her mother suffered a drug overdose due to prescribed insomnia medication, as per a report by India Today Digital.

Daughter Sets the Record Straight

On March 4, news broke that Kalpana had been admitted to a Hyderabad hospital, with reports claiming she had attempted suicide and was placed on ventilator support. Rumors also circulated about familial discord, particularly conflicts with her elder daughter, as a possible trigger.

However, on March 5, Kalpana’s daughter categorically refuted these reports. Speaking to the media, she stated:

“My mother has no issues. She is perfectly fine, happy, and healthy.”

She explained that Kalpana, who is balancing a singing career alongside her PhD and LLB studies, had been struggling with insomnia and took doctor-prescribed medication for it. She clarified:

“To treat her insomnia, she took the tablets prescribed by her doctor. This was not a suicide attempt; it was just a slight overdose of insomnia tablets.”

Denies Rumors of Marital Strife

Addressing speculation about marital issues, her daughter emphasized that both her parents are happy and doing well. She also urged the media to avoid misinterpretations that could cause unnecessary distress.

“Please do not manipulate or misinterpret any news.”

She reassured the public that Kalpana is recovering well and will be back soon.

