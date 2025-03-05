Anuv Jain and Zaeden to Rock Kolkata with The House of McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam!

MUMBAI: The wait is over! GenZ's favourite artists, Zaeden and Anuv Jain, are set to electrify the stage in Kolkata with The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam! This exciting concert, curated and presented by TribeVibe Entertainment, promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers.
TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a BookMyShow Enterprise, announced the launch of The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam across India after its successful edition in Mumbai. The electrifying musical extravaganza features an elite lineup of renowned artists Anuv Jain & Zaeden.
Venue: Nicco Park: Kolkata, Salt Lake Bypass, Jheel Meel, HM Block, Sector IV, Bidhannagar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700106, India
Date: Saturday 8th March.
Time: 7:00 pm onwards
For tickets visit -
https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/mcdowell-s-soda-yaari-jam-anuv-jain-and-zaeden/ET00406806
Immerse yourself in an evening of soulful melodies and electrifying performances!
Anuv Jain and Zaeden are ready to rock the stages in more cities, including Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow and Pune. Immerse yourself in an evening of soulful melodies and electrifying performances!
