Anu Malik's daughter Ada steals spotlight at Konark's reception

MUMBAI: Ada Malik, the younger daughter of renowned music composer Anu Malik, has taken the internet by storm with her striking resemblance to K-pop sensation Lisa from Blackpink. The 19-year-old's appearance at Konark Gowariker's wedding reception has sent netizens into a frenzy, with many drawing parallels between Ada's features and Lisa's iconic looks.

Ada's outfit, a stunning black ethnic ensemble adorned with intricate gold embellishments, only added to her allure. Her sleek hairstyle, accentuated by bangs and bold winged eyeliner, left fans stunned, with many commenting on the uncanny similarity between Ada and Lisa.

The viral video of Ada's appearance at the reception has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with fans eagerly debating her style and beauty. While some have dubbed her "Mini Lisa" or "Indian Lisa," others have praised her unique sense of fashion and confidence.