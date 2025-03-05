Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce Holi album as they craft a transcendent homage to India's most vibrant festival along with Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI: Preeminent sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the forthcoming release of their meticulously crafted Holi-themed album ‘Colors And Celebrations’ on March 10, 2025. This sophisticated musical offering represents a remarkable confluence of classical and folk traditions, featuring an extraordinary collaboration with Padma Shri recipient and renowned folk virtuoso Malini Awasthi, affectionately known as the folk queen of India.

‘Colors And Celebrations’ presents five expansive, intricately composed pieces that capture the multifaceted spirit of Holi: ‘Holi Hues (Hori Re Rasiya)’, an exuberant celebration of spring's arrival; ‘Divine Celebration (Hori Khele Raghuveera)’, a devotional piece honoring Lord Krishna's legendary Holi festivities; ‘Spirited Splashes (Rang Darungi)’, a playful, rhythmically complex composition; ‘Crimson Flush (Sakhi Solah Hazaar)’, a contemplative exploration of color symbolism; and ‘Colours of Love (Rasiya Ko Naar)’, a romantic interpretation of Holi's emotional resonance.

Amaan Ali Bangash states, "This album represents our artistic interpretation of Holi's profound cultural significance, beyond the surface revelry to explore its deeper spiritual dimensions. Each composition deliberately weaves multiple thematic elements—from the triumph of good over evil to the celebration of divine love between Radha and Krishna, to the universal joy of renewal that comes with spring's arrival."

Ayaan Ali Bangash elaborates, "Our approach was to create a complete sensory experience through sound. The interplay between sarod and voice mirrors the interaction between colour and canvas during Holi celebrations. We've employed specific ragas that evoke particular emotional colours—from the serene tranquillity of morning ragas to the passionate intensity of evening melodies. Working with Malini ji has been transformative, as her profound understanding of folk traditions brings authenticity and emotional depth that complements our classical framework.”

Malini Awasthi, whose illustrious career spans over three decades preserving and elevating the folk traditions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reflects on the collaboration, "Working with Amaan and Ayaan has been a profound artistic dialogue that transcends conventional genre boundaries. What emerges is neither purely classical nor folk, but rather a new musical language that honours both traditions of Awadh Brij and Banaras while creating something entirely distinctive. The compositions we've created together speak to the universal emotions that Holi represents—joy, devotion, playfulness, and the eternal cycle of renewal."

Dr. Lakshmi Subramanian, eminent musicologist and cultural historian, notes in the album's detailed liner notes: "What the Bangash brothers and Malini Awasthi have achieved with 'Colors And Celebrations' is nothing short of extraordinary—a sophisticated reimagining of traditional Holi repertoire that maintains scholarly rigor while achieving remarkable emotional accessibility. The innovative use of rhythmic patterns, meticulously researched lyrics, and the seamless integration of sarod and vocal techniques represents a significant contribution to the evolving language of Indian classical music in the 21st century."

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who represent the seventh generation of the revered Senia Bangash lineage established by their legendary father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, have consistently pushed the boundaries of the sarod tradition while maintaining its essential integrity. This release follows their critically acclaimed collaborative projects including ‘Sand And Foam: Music Inspired by Kahlil Gibran’ (2023), their pioneering work with Grammy-nominated vocalist Krishna Das on ‘Peace Mantra: Loka Samastha’ (2022), which bridged Hindu and Sufi devotional traditions; and their groundbreaking experimental album ‘Amalgam’ (2023) with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

The sarod luminaries’ recent musical ventures demonstrate remarkable versatility, from the contemplative ‘Morning Ragas’ (recorded at dawn in the historic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur) to the boundary-pushing ‘Prophets Of Prose’, a bold fusion project with Chilean jazz vocalist Claudia Acuña and American rapper Caliph. Their October 2024 trilogy of singles—'Ram Dhun’,’Payoji Maine’ and the ambitious ‘Diwali Project’—showcased their continued commitment to making classical Indian music accessible to contemporary global audiences while preserving its spiritual essence.

‘Colors And Celebrations’ was recorded using a pioneering spatial audio technique at the legendary Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, employing rare vintage microphones and custom-built acoustic environments to capture the nuanced tonal qualities of the sarod alongside Malini Awasthi's powerful vocal performances. The production process incorporated both traditional analog recording methods and cutting-edge digital technologies, resulting in an immersive listening experience that places the audience at the center of the musical narrative.

The album release anticipates the Bangash brothers' highly anticipated summer 2025 international tour, which includes a residency at London's prestigious Wigmore Hall. The July 12th performances will feature a morning collaboration with acclaimed British violinist Jennifer Pike exploring the intersection of Western classical and North Indian musical traditions, followed by an evening concert featuring their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, in a rare family performance showcasing three generations of sarod mastery. The tour continues with appearances at the Salzburg Festival, Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, and the Esplanade in Singapore.