RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Mar 2025 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce Holi album as they craft a transcendent homage to India's most vibrant festival along with Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI:  Preeminent sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the forthcoming release of their meticulously crafted Holi-themed album ‘Colors And Celebrations’ on March 10, 2025. This sophisticated musical offering represents a remarkable confluence of classical and folk traditions, featuring an extraordinary collaboration with Padma Shri recipient and renowned folk virtuoso Malini Awasthi, affectionately known as the folk queen of India. 
 
‘Colors And Celebrations’ presents five expansive, intricately composed pieces that capture the multifaceted spirit of Holi: ‘Holi Hues (Hori Re Rasiya)’, an exuberant celebration of spring's arrival; ‘Divine Celebration (Hori Khele Raghuveera)’, a devotional piece honoring Lord Krishna's legendary Holi festivities; ‘Spirited Splashes (Rang Darungi)’, a playful, rhythmically complex composition; ‘Crimson Flush (Sakhi Solah Hazaar)’, a contemplative exploration of color symbolism; and ‘Colours of Love (Rasiya Ko Naar)’, a romantic interpretation of Holi's emotional resonance.
 
Amaan Ali Bangash states, "This album represents our artistic interpretation of Holi's profound cultural significance, beyond the surface revelry to explore its deeper spiritual dimensions. Each composition deliberately weaves multiple thematic elements—from the triumph of good over evil to the celebration of divine love between Radha and Krishna, to the universal joy of renewal that comes with spring's arrival."
 
Ayaan Ali Bangash elaborates, "Our approach was to create a complete sensory experience through sound. The interplay between sarod and voice mirrors the interaction between colour and canvas during Holi celebrations. We've employed specific ragas that evoke particular emotional colours—from the serene tranquillity of morning ragas to the passionate intensity of evening melodies. Working with Malini ji has been transformative, as her profound understanding of folk traditions brings authenticity and emotional depth that complements our classical framework.”
 
Malini Awasthi, whose illustrious career spans over three decades preserving and elevating the folk traditions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, reflects on the collaboration, "Working with Amaan and Ayaan has been a profound artistic dialogue that transcends conventional genre boundaries. What emerges is neither purely classical nor folk, but rather a new musical language that honours both traditions of Awadh Brij and Banaras while creating something entirely distinctive. The compositions we've created together speak to the universal emotions that Holi represents—joy, devotion, playfulness, and the eternal cycle of renewal."
 
Dr. Lakshmi Subramanian, eminent musicologist and cultural historian, notes in the album's detailed liner notes: "What the Bangash brothers and Malini Awasthi have achieved with 'Colors And Celebrations' is nothing short of extraordinary—a sophisticated reimagining of traditional Holi repertoire that maintains scholarly rigor while achieving remarkable emotional accessibility. The innovative use of rhythmic patterns, meticulously researched lyrics, and the seamless integration of sarod and vocal techniques represents a significant contribution to the evolving language of Indian classical music in the 21st century."
 
Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, who represent the seventh generation of the revered Senia Bangash lineage established by their legendary father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, have consistently pushed the boundaries of the sarod tradition while maintaining its essential integrity. This release follows their critically acclaimed collaborative projects including ‘Sand And Foam: Music Inspired by Kahlil Gibran’ (2023), their pioneering work with Grammy-nominated vocalist Krishna Das on ‘Peace Mantra: Loka Samastha’ (2022), which bridged Hindu and Sufi devotional traditions; and their groundbreaking experimental album ‘Amalgam’ (2023) with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
 
The sarod luminaries’ recent musical ventures demonstrate remarkable versatility, from the contemplative ‘Morning Ragas’ (recorded at dawn in the historic Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur) to the boundary-pushing ‘Prophets Of Prose’, a bold fusion project with Chilean jazz vocalist Claudia Acuña and American rapper Caliph. Their October 2024 trilogy of singles—'Ram Dhun’,’Payoji Maine’ and the ambitious ‘Diwali Project’—showcased their continued commitment to making classical Indian music accessible to contemporary global audiences while preserving its spiritual essence.
 
‘Colors And Celebrations’ was recorded using a pioneering spatial audio technique at the legendary Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, employing rare vintage microphones and custom-built acoustic environments to capture the nuanced tonal qualities of the sarod alongside Malini Awasthi's powerful vocal performances. The production process incorporated both traditional analog recording methods and cutting-edge digital technologies, resulting in an immersive listening experience that places the audience at the center of the musical narrative.
 
The album release anticipates the Bangash brothers' highly anticipated summer 2025 international tour, which includes a residency at London's prestigious Wigmore Hall. The July 12th performances will feature a morning collaboration with acclaimed British violinist Jennifer Pike exploring the intersection of Western classical and North Indian musical traditions, followed by an evening concert featuring their father, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, in a rare family performance showcasing three generations of sarod mastery. The tour continues with appearances at the Salzburg Festival, Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival, and the Esplanade in Singapore.
 
The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and for digital download beginning March 11, with a specially mastered audiophile-quality 180-gram vinyl edition, featuring original artwork by renowned painter Paresh Maity, scheduled for release in April 2025. A limited collector's edition will include a hardbound book with scholarly essays on the history of Holi music, rare photographs, and detailed musical notation of the compositions.
Tags
Amaan Ali Bangash Ayaan Ali Bangash Malini Awasthi Yash Raj Studio
Related news
 | 02 Aug 2022

Amaan Ali Bangash And Ayaan Ali Bangash Announce New Album, 'Sand And Foam' Inspired By Kahlil Gibran's Works

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of their collaboration with Nobel-prize winner Kailash Satyarthi on their last EP, celebrated Sarod virtuosos, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the launch of a brand-new album titled ‘Sand And Foam’ in association with global production house Tiger Tu

read more
 | 26 Jan 2022

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan, Ayaan perform 'Vaishnav Jana To' on sarod

MUMBAI: The sarod rendition of the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jana To' performed by the bigwigs of Indian classical music Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash was released on Tuesday.

read more
 | 11 Jan 2022

Amaan, Ayaan Ali Bangash's new EP features the best of music, art, cinema personalities

MUMBAI: Classical music duo and sons of legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan - Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash - are set to release their new EP 'We For Love'.

read more
 | 07 Dec 2020

Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash & Ayaan Ali Bangash Join Gwen Stefani Jon Bon Jovi For Joe Walsh’s Vetsaid Charity Concert

MUMBAI: Joe Walsh, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician and his non-profit veterans’ organization, VetsAid have announced the initial line up for the annual music festival.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2020

Malini Awasthi to get gold medal, 33 years late

MUMBAI: Noted folk singer Malini Awasthi will collect her gold medal 33 years late after topping her graduation class way back in the late 80s.

read more

RnM Biz

Bay Owl Studios named official studio partner for Sony Music Publishing and IPRS' KOLAB - HER Music Camp 2025

MUMBAI: Bay Owl Studios is proud to collaborate as the Official Studio Partner for KOLAB – HER Muread more

YouTube enhances music experience on TVs with new display options, including Live Lyrics

MUMBAI: YouTube is upgrading the way users listen to music and watch music videos on TVs by intrread more

TIPS Music: The uderrated cash machine that keeps minting millions

MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood music, few companies have mastered the art of monetizing nostaread more

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM is shaping the future of audio entertainment with a freshread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin and Hailey Bieber's marriage under scrutiny amid divorce rumors

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber’s 31st birthday should have been a day of pure celebration, but instead, it reignited speculation about the state of his...read more

2
Tips Music Limited unveils romantic single 'Jaan Legi Mehbooba'

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited is set to captivate audiences with the release of their latest romantic single, "Jaan Legi Mehbooba," premiering on March...read more

3
Dev Negi's captivating voice takes center stage in Sikandar's first song, 'Zohra Jabeen'

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s favourite hitmaker Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like "Badri Ki Dulhania," "Sweetheart," and "BIBA (Marshmello & Pritam...read more

4
Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce Holi album as they craft a transcendent homage to India's most vibrant festival along with Malini Awasthi

MUMBAI:  Preeminent sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash announce the forthcoming release of their meticulously crafted Holi-...read more

5
Amazon Music India's 'Before You Go On' takes fans behind the scenes with India's most celebrated artists

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India presents 'Before You Go On', an exclusive series capturing the raw emotions and backstage moments where India’s most...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games