Oscars 2025: Raye's 'Skyfall' performance sparks debate in star-studded James Bond musical tribute

MUMBAI: The 97th Academy Awards brought a grand musical tribute to the iconic James Bond franchise, featuring performances from four music superstars. While the tribute dazzled audiences, one performance in particular-Raye’s rendition of Skyfall-had social media divided.
The tribute began with Margaret Qualley and dancers setting the stage, followed by Blackpink’s Lisa performing Live and Let Die, Doja Cat delivering Diamonds Are Forever, and Raye closing with Skyfall. While some praised Raye’s vocals, many online fans were less than impressed, with comparisons to Adele-who originally performed the Oscar-winning song—flooding social media.
One viral tweet read, “If they were serious about this James Bond tribute, they would’ve dragged Adele from her house down the street to perform Skyfall!” Another post featured a meme of Adele looking unimpressed, while an Instagram comment bluntly called the performance “random and uneven.”
Despite the backlash, Raye had her supporters. One fan tweeted, “Raye singing Skyfall-yeah, that was beautiful. Her voice is perfect!” Another added, “She never misses. Oh my God!”
The tribute comes amid a major shift in the Bond franchise. In late February, longtime custodians of the 007 films handed over creative control to Amazon MGM, following Amazon’s $6.1 billion acquisition of MGM Studios in 2022.
The 97th Academy Awards is streaming live on JioHotstar in India.
