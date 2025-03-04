NCPA Soulful Blues Festival returns this March with three global icons over three nights

MUMBAI: The NCPA Soulful Blues Festival will return this March with an expanded three-night format, building on last year’s acclaimed two-day showcase. From March 14 to 16, Mumbai will become a confluence of global blues currents as three internationally celebrated artistes—Alvon Johnson, Thornetta Davis, and Tia Carroll—make their India debut at the NCPA. Each artiste will bring a distinct interpretation of this profound American art form, delivering an authentic and evocative blues experience at the Tata Theatre. With its rich lineup and electrifying performances, the festival promises to be a powerful tribute to the enduring spirit of the blues.

Festival Details

Dates: March 14-16, 2025

Venue: Tata Theatre, NCPA

Showtimes: 6:30 PM nightly

Age Recommendation: 6 years and above

Duration: 2 hours

Featured Artistes

MARCH 14: ALVON JOHNSON

Internationally renowned as the "King of the Blues" and "Ambassador of the Blues," Alvon Johnson will bring his extraordinary versatility and charismatic stage presence to India for the first time. This recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Empress Theatre of Vallejo and the Best Male Blues Artist Award from the Black Music Association Academy of America promises an electrifying opening night with his dynamic vocals and masterful guitar work.

MARCH 15: THORNETTA DAVIS

Day two will welcome Detroit's undisputed "Queen of the Blues," Thornetta Davis. A powerhouse performer with ten Blues Music Award nominations to her name, Davis arrives fresh from winning the 2023 Best Soul/Blues Female Artist award and earning a 2024 nomination in the same category. Her soulful delivery and commanding presence have captivated audiences across America.

MARCH 16: TIA CARROL

Closing the festival will be award-winning California native Tia Carrol, whose remarkable vocals have made her one of the most sought-after performers on the West Coast. With an impressive entertainment resume built over years of dedication to her craft, Carrol has headlined prestigious venues and festivals worldwide, bringing her distinctive blues interpretation to global audiences.

Ticket Information

Member Prices: Rs.1,593, Rs.1,274, Rs.1,062, Rs.850 & Rs.450

Non-Member Prices: Rs.1,770, Rs.1,416, Rs.1,180, Rs.944 & Rs.500

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience three of the most compelling voices in contemporary blues live in Mumbai. From soul-drenched vocals to electrifying guitar work, each artiste will bring their distinctive style to the NCPA stage, making this three-night festival a true celebration of the genre’s depth and evolution.