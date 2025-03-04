Danny marks returns with soul-stirring new single ‘I’m Ready’

MUMBAI: Few names carry the weight of Danny Marks in the Canadian blues and roots scene. From his early days as a founding member of Edward Bear, opening for the likes of Led Zeppelin and Humble Pie, to his decades as a torchbearer of the blues with BLUZ FM and beyond, Marks has remained a perennial force—a man whose time comes, again and again. Now, with the release of his latest single "I'm Ready," Marks steps forward with a classic soul ballad—one that simmers with slow-burning intensity and speaks to the restless waiting, the longing, and ultimately, the readiness to seize the moment.

"It’s been a long time, and I want you to know that I’m ready..."

The opening line of I'm Ready” says it all. Marks delivers this song with the wisdom of a road-worn storyteller, channeling a lifetime of experiences into a track that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. The song’s lyrics capture the passage of time, the frustration of waiting, and the unwavering belief that no matter how long it takes, your moment will come—as long as you’re ready to take it.

"Then you’re ready, you can come go with me / We can make it, oh yes we can..."

The slow groove and soulful delivery recall the greats—Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, and Bobby "Blue" Bland—while Marks’ signature guitar work glows like embers in a midnight fire, warm, rich, and full of lived-in soul.

Danny Marks is no stranger to reinvention. Signed to Capitol Records at just 18 with Edward Bear, he quickly made his mark before stepping into a career that saw him work with legends like Bo Diddley, Rita Coolidge, and The Drifters. He built his reputation on the Toronto club scene, became a familiar voice on CBC Radio, and spent the past 25 years hosting BLUZ FM on JAZZ FM91—educating, entertaining, and keeping the blues flame alive.

Marks has seen the music industry change, but the soul of the blues remains the same. In “I'm Ready,” he adds another timeless entry to his catalog—one that nods to the past but walks boldly into the future.

With “I'm Ready,” Danny Marks extends an invitation. It’s not just about his own journey—it’s about all of us. Whether you’ve been waiting on a dream, a breakthrough, or just a sign that it’s time to move forward, Marks offers a musical hand to hold.

"Are you with me now? Do you feel like I do? Then you’re ready… you’re ready too."