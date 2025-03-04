RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Mar 2025 14:16 |  By RnMTeam

Danny marks returns with soul-stirring new single ‘I’m Ready’

MUMBAI: Few names carry the weight of Danny Marks in the Canadian blues and roots scene. From his early days as a founding member of Edward Bear, opening for the likes of Led Zeppelin and Humble Pie, to his decades as a torchbearer of the blues with BLUZ FM and beyond, Marks has remained a perennial force—a man whose time comes, again and again. Now, with the release of his latest single "I'm Ready," Marks steps forward with a classic soul ballad—one that simmers with slow-burning intensity and speaks to the restless waiting, the longing, and ultimately, the readiness to seize the moment.

"It’s been a long time, and I want you to know that I’m ready..."

The opening line of I'm Ready” says it all. Marks delivers this song with the wisdom of a road-worn storyteller, channeling a lifetime of experiences into a track that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. The song’s lyrics capture the passage of time, the frustration of waiting, and the unwavering belief that no matter how long it takes, your moment will come—as long as you’re ready to take it.

"Then you’re ready, you can come go with me / We can make it, oh yes we can..."

The slow groove and soulful delivery recall the greats—Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, and Bobby "Blue" Bland—while Marks’ signature guitar work glows like embers in a midnight fire, warm, rich, and full of lived-in soul.

Danny Marks is no stranger to reinvention. Signed to Capitol Records at just 18 with Edward Bear, he quickly made his mark before stepping into a career that saw him work with legends like Bo Diddley, Rita Coolidge, and The Drifters. He built his reputation on the Toronto club scene, became a familiar voice on CBC Radio, and spent the past 25 years hosting BLUZ FM on JAZZ FM91—educating, entertaining, and keeping the blues flame alive.

Marks has seen the music industry change, but the soul of the blues remains the same. In “I'm Ready,” he adds another timeless entry to his catalog—one that nods to the past but walks boldly into the future.

With “I'm Ready,” Danny Marks extends an invitation. It’s not just about his own journey—it’s about all of us. Whether you’ve been waiting on a dream, a breakthrough, or just a sign that it’s time to move forward, Marks offers a musical hand to hold.

"Are you with me now? Do you feel like I do? Then you’re ready… you’re ready too."

Tags
Danny Marks Edward Bear I am Ready music
Related news
 | 04 Mar 2025

NCPA Soulful Blues Festival returns this March with three global icons over three nights

MUMBAI: The NCPA Soulful Blues Festival will return this March with an expanded three-night format, building on last year’s acclaimed two-day showcase.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2025

What to expect from Louis Tomlinson's Debut India Show

MUMBAI: Excitement is at an all-time high as Louis Tomlinson gets ready for his first-ever performance in India at Lollapalooza India 2025.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2025

Oscars 2025: Raye's 'Skyfall' performance sparks debate in star-studded James Bond musical tribute

MUMBAI: The 97th Academy Awards brought a grand musical tribute to the iconic James Bond franchise, featuring performances from four music superstars. While the tribute dazzled audiences, one performance in particular-Raye’s rendition of Skyfall-had social media divided.

read more
 | 04 Mar 2025

Amazon Music India's 'Before You Go On' takes fans behind the scenes with India's most celebrated artists

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India presents 'Before You Go On', an exclusive series capturing the raw emotions and backstage moments where India’s most celebrated artists prepare to electrify their audiences, behind the scene conversations of India's most celebrated artists just before they take the sta

read more
 | 04 Mar 2025

Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025: Artists display an innovative mix of traditional and contemporary percussion, paying homage to late Ustad Zakir Hussain

MUMBAI: The Prestige Centre for Performing Arts in Bengaluru echoed the musical spirit of the late Ustad Zakir Hussain’s great legacy as the third edition of the Mahindra Percussion Festival paid homage to the legendary artist.

read more

RnM Biz

We are pioneering a sustainable creator economy where writers can earn a lifetime revenue share from their content: Suyog Gothi, Head - India and New Markets, Pocket Entertainment

MUMBAI: Following recent restructuring efforts, Pocket FM, a leading audio entertainment platformread more

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and more dazzle on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet in show-stopping couture

MUMBAI: The 97th Academy Awards, held Sunday night at LA’s Dolby Theatre, saw Hollywood’s biggest stars step onto the red carpet in show-stopping...read more

2
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open the Oscars with a powerful ‘Wicked’ performance

MUMBAI: The stars of Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, kicked off the 2025 Oscars with a stunning tribute to the cinematic legacy of The...read more

3
Tanzeel Khan Drops 'Tu Na Jaane' - A Song That Will Touch Your Heart

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan is back with a deeply emotional song, Tu Na Jaane, capturing the pain of losing someone special and the hope...read more

4
What to expect from Louis Tomlinson's Debut India Show

MUMBAI: Excitement is at an all-time high as Louis Tomlinson gets ready for his first-ever performance in India at Lollapalooza India 2025.read more

5
Aaliyah Qureishi (Jhalli) captures Young Love in her latest single 'Ishaare'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Aaliyah Qureishi, popularly known as Jhalli, has unveiled her latest romantic single, ‘Ishaare’, in collaboration with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games