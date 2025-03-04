RadioandMusic
News |  04 Mar 2025 12:02 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore and more dazzle on the 2025 Oscars Red Carpet in show-stopping couture

MUMBAI: The 97th Academy Awards, held Sunday night at LA’s Dolby Theatre, saw Hollywood’s biggest stars step onto the red carpet in show-stopping fashion. This year’s style was all about intricate embroidery, dazzling embellishments, and bold statement pieces. From Selena Gomez’s shimmering Ralph Lauren creation to Demi Moore’s exquisite Armani Privé gown, craftsmanship took center stage.

Here are some of the most unforgettable fashion moments from the star-studded night:

1. Ariana Grande captivated in a custom Schiaparelli gown from the Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection. The dramatic look featured an elegant tulle drape over a structured satin bodice, adorned with over 190,000 crystal sequins, rhinestones, and cut beads.

2. Miley Cyrus turned heads with her striking bleached eyebrows and a shimmering black Alexander McQueen gown, complemented by intricately embroidered gloves.

3. Selena Gomez dazzled in a custom Ralph Lauren gown, accessorized with a Bulgari diamond necklace. Her gown featured hand-sewn Rosemont crystals and over 16,000 glass droplets arranged in a delicate lattice pattern.

4. Demi Moore, nominated for Best Actress for The Substance, stunned in a Giorgio Armani Privé gown adorned with silver crystals and an elegant bow-like detail at the waist.

5. Cynthia Erivo, a Best Actress nominee for Wicked, embraced high drama in a custom Louis Vuitton green velvet gown with exaggerated sleeves and a raised neckline. She completed the look with hand-sculpted green and gold nails, paying homage to the fictional land of Oz.

This year’s Oscars fashion was bigger, bolder, and more opulent than ever, proving once again that Hollywood’s biggest night is also one of its most glamorous.

