News |  04 Mar 2025 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo open the Oscars with a powerful ‘Wicked’ performance

MUMBAI: The stars of Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, kicked off the 2025 Oscars with a stunning tribute to the cinematic legacy of The Wizard of Oz, culminating in a show-stopping performance of Defying Gravity from their highly anticipated film.

Following a montage of classic Los Angeles movie moments—acknowledging the city’s recent wildfires—Grande took the stage first, dazzling in a sparkling red dress reminiscent of Dorothy’s ruby slippers as she sang Over the Rainbow. Erivo followed with a powerhouse rendition of Home from The Wiz.

The performance reached its peak when Grande returned for Defying Gravity, with Erivo delivering a final, electrifying note that brought the crowd to its feet. Among those visibly moved was their Wicked co-star Michelle Yeoh, who was caught on camera in tears.

While Grande and Erivo have been inseparable during their film’s promotional tour, live duets between the two have been rare. Their last major joint performance was at the 2024 Met Gala, where they sang When You Believe, the Oscar-winning ballad from The Prince of Egypt.

Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz that tells the untold story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Grande. Though not a frontrunner for Best Picture, it stands as the highest-grossing nominee, ranking fifth in the 2024 worldwide box office.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked has become a cultural phenomenon, generating waves of viral moments and an explosion of merchandise. The Oscars performance served as a reminder that Grande and Erivo will likely return to the awards stage next year—Wicked: For Good, the sequel covering the second act of the Broadway musical, is set to hit theaters in November.

