Amazon Music India's 'Before You Go On' takes fans behind the scenes with India's most celebrated artists

MUMBAI: Amazon Music India presents 'Before You Go On', an exclusive series capturing the raw emotions and backstage moments where India’s most celebrated artists prepare to electrify their audiences, behind the scene conversations of India's most celebrated artists just before they take the stage. The series features intimate conversations and backstage glimpses with India’s most loved musicians OAFF & Savera, Anuv Jain, Lucky Ali where the episodes were shot during the One Night festival in Mumbai. These episodes provide fans unprecedented access to their music journeys.

‘Before You Go On’ brings together three distinct voices that represent the evolving landscape of Indian music. Composer-producer and singer-songwriter duo OAFF (Kabeer Kathpalia) and Savera Mehta have risen from their sixth-grade punk band days to become chart-topping artists, known for hits like Doobey, Teri Yeh Baatein, Gehraiyaan, and Beqaaboo. Their unique blend of Bollywood and feel-good pop has carved a new path in India's music scene.

Independent artist Anuv Jain has captured hearts nationwide with his heartfelt tracks like Baarishein, Husn, Gul, and Alag Aasmaan. His journey from battling stage fright and social anxiety to becoming a confident performer resonates with audiences across the country. The series also features the legendary singer-songwriter Lucky Ali who brings his profound musical legacy to the series. His transition from acting to music has given Indian music timeless hits like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, and Safarnama. His philosophical approach to performance and authentic artistry continues to inspire new generations of musicians.

Speaking about their performance philosophy, Kabeer aka OAFF shares, "When you're there on stage and people are singing your songs, it feels like something special. One thing that Savera and I strongly believe in, is to have a very distinct graph." to which Savera adds, "We have a bunch of Bollywood songs and independent songs, so it's always about figuring out how to mix them in a way that is coherent and cohesive as a full act."

Anuv Jain also shares his take on performing live “Every lyric, every word in my song comes from a personal experience”, he further adds. "What truly motivates me to step on stage is my audience and the energy they give. While you can't give retakes when it comes to live shows, that's what makes it unique and beautiful - performing live is a moment between artist and audience that can't be replicated."

'Before You Go On' is now streaming exclusively on the Amazon Music App, offering music lovers an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at the moments of preparation, anticipation, and excitement that precede magical live performances. The episodes drop on the Amazon Music App & YouTube on the following dates: