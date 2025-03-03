Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shine at the 2025 Oscars, announce upcoming album 'I Said I Love You First'

MUMBAI: After making a subtle red carpet debut together at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunited at the 2025 Oscars. While Gomez posed solo on the red carpet, Blanco joined her as they walked inside the ceremony, staying close throughout the event.



In the weeks following their Golden Globes appearance, the couple made headlines for volunteering in L.A.’s wildfire relief efforts. They also surprised fans with the announcement of their upcoming collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. Blanco produced the album, while Gomez took the lead on vocals.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Blanco revealed how the project came to life:

“It was just an idea that started in our bedroom, and it was like, ‘Let’s just make something fun.’ And then it actually was really good, and I was like, holy, we have to do this. All the friends who made this album with us, it wasn’t like, ‘Today we’re getting together to make a hit song.’ I’d just say, ‘Hey, Julia [Michaels], Justin [Tranter], you want to come over? We’ve written for 15 years and so have you with Selena.’ Everything felt right, and it almost felt too good.”

With their red carpet moments and new music on the way, Gomez and Blanco continue to capture attention both personally and professionally.