On popular demand, Arijit Singh announces a second show in Mumbai as part of his India tour

MUMBAI: After receiving overwhelming response to the Mumbai leg of the India Tour, celebrated singer Arijit Singh is bringing his spectacular live show to Aamchi Mumbai for a second time on Tuesday March 25. Tickets for this highly anticipated Mumbai performance are now live exclusively on District by Zomato.

The announcement comes on the heels of remarkable demand in Mumbai, demonstrating the enthusiasm and love for the king of melody. The Mumbai performance offers fans yet another opportunity to witness his spellbinding live concert experience.

Arijit's current nationwide tour has already captivated audiences across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.. Each performance has reinforced his place as one of India's most compelling live performers, creating unforgettable moments for thousands of attendees.

This exclusive Mumbai engagement is presented by HSBC and Tuborg packaged drinking water, and organized by District by Zomato & Fever Live, with production expertise from Hyperlink Brand Solutions. The concert promises an evening of musical excellence that showcases the full breadth of Arijit's extraordinary talent.

Concert-goers can anticipate a carefully curated repertoire spanning Arijit's illustrious career, featuring fan-favorite classics accompanied by full orchestral arrangements and special production elements. His distinctive vocal talents will bring to life the emotional depth that has earned him a special place in the hearts of music lovers nationwide.

Secure your place at this unmissable musical event now exclusively through District by Zomato!

About District by Zomato:

District by Zomato is an app for discovering and booking going-out experiences, from movies and live events to music concerts, festivals, and sporting events. It curates unique going-out options for movies in over 900 cities, dining experiences in over 45 cities and event and concert experiences in over 40 cities across India.

City & Dates

Mumbai, March 25, 2025 (Tuesday)

Timings: 5 PM onwards

Link: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/ArijitSinghLiveMumbaiMarch25