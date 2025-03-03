RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Mar 2025 17:36 |  By RnMTeam

On popular demand, Arijit Singh announces a second show in Mumbai as part of his India tour

MUMBAI: After receiving overwhelming response to the Mumbai leg of the India Tour, celebrated singer Arijit Singh is bringing his spectacular live show to Aamchi Mumbai for a second time on Tuesday March 25. Tickets for this highly anticipated Mumbai performance are now live exclusively on District by Zomato.

The announcement comes on the heels of remarkable demand in Mumbai, demonstrating the enthusiasm and love for the king of melody. The Mumbai performance offers fans yet another opportunity to witness his spellbinding live concert experience.

Arijit's current nationwide tour has already captivated audiences across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi.. Each performance has reinforced his place as one of India's most compelling live performers, creating unforgettable moments for thousands of attendees.

This exclusive Mumbai engagement is presented by HSBC and Tuborg packaged drinking water, and organized by District by Zomato & Fever Live, with production expertise from Hyperlink Brand Solutions. The concert promises an evening of musical excellence that showcases the full breadth of Arijit's extraordinary talent.

Concert-goers can anticipate a carefully curated repertoire spanning Arijit's illustrious career, featuring fan-favorite classics accompanied by full orchestral arrangements and special production elements. His distinctive vocal talents will bring to life the emotional depth that has earned him a special place in the hearts of music lovers nationwide.

Secure your place at this unmissable musical event now exclusively through District by Zomato!

About District by Zomato:

District by Zomato is an app for discovering and booking going-out experiences, from movies and live events to music concerts, festivals, and sporting events. It curates unique going-out options for movies in over 900 cities, dining experiences in over 45 cities and event and concert experiences in over 40 cities across India.

City & Dates

Mumbai, March 25, 2025 (Tuesday)

Timings: 5 PM onwards

Link: https://link.district.in/DSTRKT/ArijitSinghLiveMumbaiMarch25

Tags
Arijt Singh HSBC Tuborg Mumbai
Related news
 | 20 Feb 2025

Rishab Sharma's 'Sitar for Mental Health' tour extends it's Mumbai leg, new show added on april 11th, 2025

MUMBAI: Rishab Sharma's "Sitar for Mental Health" tour has taken India by storm, with shows in Mumbai and Delhi selling out in a matter of minutes. The overwhelming response has led to the addition of a new show in Mumbain which will be held on 11th April 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium.

read more
 | 21 Oct 2024

Arijit Singh, the voice of the generation returns to stage with his biggest live show yet!

MUMBAI: The stage is set and music lovers are waiting with bated breath for the biggest musical production of the year. After the phenomenal success of his last tour, Arijit Singh is ready to captivate audiences once again with another enthralling multi-city tour.

read more
 | 04 Jun 2024

Mika Singh inaugurates advanced cancer healer center in Mumbai, offering hope and cutting-edge treatment options to patients

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and philanthropist Mika Singh today inaugurated the Cancer Healer Center, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to providing the best cancer treatment in Mumbai.

read more
 | 08 Sep 2023

Dutch Punks Drunktank release new single "Kindle The Flame" featuring singer Sarah Ockhuysen

MUMBAI : Drunktank has released a new single/music video ‘Kindle The Flame’ -- the band's first new material with Sarah Ockhuysen on vocals.

read more
 | 07 Jan 2021

"Taish actor Armaan Khera usher’s in the New Year with a music video “Bombay Ka Jadoo”

MUMBAI: Actor Armaan Khera who is currently basking in glory of his recently released film Taish, where he played the role of Jassi Brar - Harshvardhan Rane's brother and more to cheers for.

read more

RnM Biz

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Royal Stag BoomBox creates spell-binding experience in Guwahati: Iconic performances by Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Ikka and DJ Yogii

MUMBAI: Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram's Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal...read more

2
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shine at the 2025 Oscars, announce upcoming album 'I Said I Love You First'

MUMBAI: After making a subtle red carpet debut together at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunited at the 2025 Oscars. While Gomez...read more

3
Sony Music Publishing renews exclusive global deal with Tips Music

MUMBAI: Tips Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing today announced an expansion of their successful global publishing partnership by adding YouTube (...read more

4
Tanzeel Khan Drops 'Tu Na Jaane' - A Song That Will Touch Your Heart

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan is back with a deeply emotional song, Tu Na Jaane, capturing the pain of losing someone special and the hope...read more

5
Aaliyah Qureishi (Jhalli) captures Young Love in her latest single 'Ishaare'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Aaliyah Qureishi, popularly known as Jhalli, has unveiled her latest romantic single, ‘Ishaare’, in collaboration with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games