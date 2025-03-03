RadioandMusic
News |  03 Mar 2025 17:32 |  By RnMTeam

Mahashivratri: Livestream on JioHotstar attracts over 3.9 cr views, reinforcing future of digital-first cultural experiences

MUMBAI:JioHotstar has reimagined the way India experiences tradition with Mahashivratri: The Divine Night, a groundbreaking 15-hour live stream that seamlessly integrated faith, spirituality, culture and technology at an unprecedented scale. With over 3.9 crore views and an astounding 21.8 crore minutes of watch time from the livestream, the digital journey heralded a landmark moment in the evolution of cultural storytelling. At its core was the deepest shared human emotion, devotion - which united millions in a collective celebration of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, reinforcing JioHotstar's role in elevating shared cultural moments through live experiences.

Streaming the Sacred: A Multi-Dimensional Experience

Bringing together the timeless and the cutting-edge, JioHotstar's multi-stream format offered a seamless experience, immersing audiences in devotion like never before. Multiple LIVE feeds from the sacred Jyotirlingas transported audiences into the heart of 20+ divine aartis and grand processions while night-time meditations and stirring cultural tributes elevated the spectacle.

More than just a stream, the live event on the platform constituted 10+ live, concurrent streams allowing users to effortlessly switch between different facets of devotion, spirituality, mythology, culture, rituals, and community engagement:

.    Sacred Rituals: 20+ Live aartis from revered Jyotirlingas allowed devotees to partake in sacred moments of worship from the comfort of their homes. 

.   Spirituality: Dedicated live feeds from the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore and Art of Living International Centre were available as part of the Mahashivratri Livestream on JioHotstar.  Sadhguru delivered spiritual discourses in the presence of Mr Amit Shah, Honorable Minister for Home Affairs of India. Transformational meditations by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lent a personal and intimate touch to the night-long festivities 

.   Musical Dedications: Soul-stirring performances by singer/composer Sona Mohapatra and rapper Narci resonated deeply with audiences, infusing the night with reverence and artistic expression. Cultural performances from events hosted by Isha Foundation and Art of Living Centre also added to the immersive nature of the night. 

Mythology: An exclusive three-hour curated stream of Devo Ke Dev...Mahadev brought to life the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, underscoring the storytelling legacy of the platform.

Personal Devotion: Heartfelt stories of faith from Shiv Bhakts fostered an emotional connection, reiterating the universality of devotion. 

Interactivity: From Passive Viewing to Active Participation

Beyond the viewing experience, Mahashivratri: The Divine Night became a participatory cultural moment. Multi-feed switching allowed users to curate their own journey through devotion, choosing between live temple feeds, spiritual discourses, or musical performances. Real-time chants, virtual offerings, trivia, and live chats deepened engagement, while the Ask the Experts segment enabled users to have their Mahashivratri-related queries answered, making the experience more inclusive and interactive.

Elaborating on the success, Sanjog Gupta, CEO-Sports at JioStar said "JioHotstar is redefining the paradigm of live-streaming by universalising access and scaling up shared moments of togetherness. The livestream of Mahashivratri: The Divine Night proved that technology can elevate our collective and deeply personal experience of faith by making it more immersive. We feel blessed that we could elevate this sacred occasion for millions and believe this is just the beginning. As we push the boundaries of live experiences across faith, culture, sports and entertainment, JioHotstar remains committed to ensuring audiences don't just watch, but truly live moments of shared emotions.”

Infinite Possibilities for Brands in Live Experiences

Brand partners like JK Super Cement, Country Delight, Nirma Advanced Detergent, and Hamilton Sciences (Brand: Denver) leveraged JioHotstar's context-driven ad formats and immersive sponsorship integrations, demonstrating the potential of live-streamed cultural events as high-engagement, high-impact platforms for storytelling and brand connect.

With Mahashivratri: The Divine Night, JioHotstar has unlocked a new dimension in live cultural entertainment, proving that when tradition meets technology, infinite possibilities emerge. 

