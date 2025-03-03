Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Starrer Nadaaniyan's album out now!

MUMBAI: The magic of Nadaaniyan has blossomed into something even more spectacular! After enchanting listeners with Ishq Mein and Galatfehmi, the highly awaited film Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, continues to captivate hearts with its extraordinary soundtrack, setting the stage for a musical journey like no other. The album, composed and produced by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar, with the poetic genius of Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics, offers an unforgettable sonic experience that masterfully intertwines love, longing, chaos, and euphoria in every beat. Brace yourself for an emotional adventure that will leave you breathless, as the music of Nadaaniyan elevates every moment into pure, unforgettable magic.

As the excitement builds for its grand release on March 7th on Netflix, Nadaaniyan, directed by debutant Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, is all set to mesmerize audiences. The album brings together a diverse array of voices, with each track offering its own unique flavour. The title track, Nadaaniyan, sung by Varun Jain, Jonita Gandhi, and Sachin-Jigar, sets the perfect tone for the film, infusing life into every lyric. The album also features the soulful romance of Ishq Mein by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur, and Sachin-Jigar, the emotionally charged passion of Galatfehmi sung by Tushar Joshi, Madhubanti Bagchi, and Sachin-Jigar, and the electrifying energy of Tirkit Dhoom, featuring vocals by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Vishal Dadlani and Shradha Mishra. The album also features the enchanting Tera Kya Karoon? presented in two breathtaking renditions: one by the incredibly talented Maahi and Sachin-Jigar, and another alternate version by Jigar Saraiya. To add to the emotional depth, Galatfehmi returns in a hauntingly beautiful female version, with Madhubanti Bagchi’s and Sachin-Jigar’s soulful voice giving life to a track that lingers in the heart long after it fades. With a song for every mood, the album perfectly captures a wide range of emotions, making it an essential listen for fans of the artists and music lovers alike.

Speaking about the album launch, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared, “Nadaaniyan is a wholesome album that captures- love, hope, confusion, heartbreak. The music is the pulse of the film and is really special to me. We can’t wait for the world to experience it, and we hope it adds to the excitement for the movie premiere on March 7th.”

Khushi Kapoor added "Every song from the Nadaaniyan album holds a special place in my heart. They bring back all the beautiful memories from filming, and I’m sure they’ll be on repeat for everyone, just like they were for us!"

Sachin-Jigar, the musical maestros of the album, expressed their excitement, saying, "We are overwhelmed by the love audiences have shown for Ishq Mein and Galatfehmi. Every track in Nadaaniyan’s album has been made with immense love and passion as we wanted it to be timeless. Music that stays with you and lyrics that make you feel. Working with Amitabh daa is always an enriching journey, and we can’t wait for the world to immerse itself in the Nadaaniyan experience.”