Blackpink's Lisa makes stunning Oscars 2025 debut, pays tribute to James Bond with show-stopping performance

MUMBAI: The 97th Academy Awards is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment. Among them is Blackpink’s Lisa, who made a breathtaking Oscars debut this year. After turning heads on the red carpet, the K-pop sensation took the stage for a special tribute to James Bond.

Lisa’s Head-Turning Red Carpet Look

Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, wowed fans with her first-ever Oscars appearance. She arrived in a striking Markgong ensemble that seamlessly blended the elegance of a full-length gown with the sophistication of a classic tuxedo.

Her black tailored tuxedo gown featured a notch lapel collar, structured shoulders, and full-length sleeves, layered over a formal white shirtdress. She paired the look with flared high-waist bell-bottom pants and a red floral brooch for a bold touch.

For makeup, Lisa opted for pink glossy lips, classic winged eyeliner, and dewy highlights, complementing her signature fringed hairstyle. Even her nails followed the black-and-white theme, adding a refined finishing touch.

Lisa’s Electrifying Oscars 2025 Performance

Midway through the ceremony, the Oscars paused for a special James Bond tribute, where Lisa took center stage. Making a dramatic entrance on a harness, she delivered a breathtaking rendition of Live and Let Die from the Bond film franchise. Fans were quick to praise her vocals, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) exclaiming, “Oh my God, Lisa’s vocals are insane. I’m crying, I’m so proud of you, Lisa.”

full video of lisa’s performance with Margaret Qually, Doja Cat and Raye at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zekzAgb9Tq — blackpink (@blckpinkpic) March 3, 2025

Lisa wasn’t the only star to honor the legendary spy franchise. Doja Cat performed Diamonds Are Forever, while Raye delivered a stunning rendition of Skyfall. Earlier in the evening, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the show with a Wizard of Oz-themed medley.

While Lisa’s performance left fans in awe, some viewers were puzzled by the James Bond tribute, questioning its inclusion in the ceremony. However, there’s no denying that Lisa’s debut at the Oscars 2025 was nothing short of spectacular.