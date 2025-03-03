RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Mar 2025 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Blackpink's Lisa makes stunning Oscars 2025 debut, pays tribute to James Bond with show-stopping performance

MUMBAI: The 97th Academy Awards is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment. Among them is Blackpink’s Lisa, who made a breathtaking Oscars debut this year. After turning heads on the red carpet, the K-pop sensation took the stage for a special tribute to James Bond.

Lisa’s Head-Turning Red Carpet Look

Lisa, who recently made her acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3, wowed fans with her first-ever Oscars appearance. She arrived in a striking Markgong ensemble that seamlessly blended the elegance of a full-length gown with the sophistication of a classic tuxedo.

Her black tailored tuxedo gown featured a notch lapel collar, structured shoulders, and full-length sleeves, layered over a formal white shirtdress. She paired the look with flared high-waist bell-bottom pants and a red floral brooch for a bold touch.

For makeup, Lisa opted for pink glossy lips, classic winged eyeliner, and dewy highlights, complementing her signature fringed hairstyle. Even her nails followed the black-and-white theme, adding a refined finishing touch.

Lisa’s Electrifying Oscars 2025 Performance

Midway through the ceremony, the Oscars paused for a special James Bond tribute, where Lisa took center stage. Making a dramatic entrance on a harness, she delivered a breathtaking rendition of Live and Let Die from the Bond film franchise. Fans were quick to praise her vocals, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) exclaiming, “Oh my God, Lisa’s vocals are insane. I’m crying, I’m so proud of you, Lisa.”

 

 

Lisa wasn’t the only star to honor the legendary spy franchise. Doja Cat performed Diamonds Are Forever, while Raye delivered a stunning rendition of Skyfall. Earlier in the evening, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the show with a Wizard of Oz-themed medley.

While Lisa’s performance left fans in awe, some viewers were puzzled by the James Bond tribute, questioning its inclusion in the ceremony. However, there’s no denying that Lisa’s debut at the Oscars 2025 was nothing short of spectacular.

 

Tags
BLACKPINK Lisa music Singer Oscar 2025
Related news
 | 03 Mar 2025

Aaliyah Qureishi (Jhalli) captures Young Love in her latest single 'Ishaare'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Aaliyah Qureishi, popularly known as Jhalli, has unveiled her latest romantic single, ‘Ishaare’, in collaboration with fellow indie artist Somanshu.

read more
 | 03 Mar 2025

Verknipt debut set to ignite India's techno scene

MUMBAI:After debuting in Asia last year, Verknipt is ready to break new ground in India, unfiltered energy of hard dance music to a brand-new audience.

read more
 | 03 Mar 2025

Aaliyah Qureishi (Jhalli) captures Young Love in her latest single 'Ishaare'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Aaliyah Qureishi, popularly known as Jhalli, has unveiled her latest romantic single, ‘Ishaare’, in collaboration with fellow indie artist Somanshu.

read more
 | 03 Mar 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shine at the 2025 Oscars, announce upcoming album 'I Said I Love You First'

MUMBAI: After making a subtle red carpet debut together at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunited at the 2025 Oscars. While Gomez posed solo on the red carpet, Blanco joined her as they walked inside the ceremony, staying close throughout the event.

read more
 | 03 Mar 2025

Royal Stag BoomBox creates spell-binding experience in Guwahati: Iconic performances by Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Ikka and DJ Yogii

MUMBAI: Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram's Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox with a spectacular show at Saru Sajai Stadium Complex, Guwahati, Assam on March 1st.

read more

RnM Biz

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Royal Stag BoomBox creates spell-binding experience in Guwahati: Iconic performances by Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi, Ikka and DJ Yogii

MUMBAI: Celebrating the spirit of ‘Living it Large’, Seagram's Royal Stag marked the commencement of its highly anticipated third edition of Royal...read more

2
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shine at the 2025 Oscars, announce upcoming album 'I Said I Love You First'

MUMBAI: After making a subtle red carpet debut together at the Golden Globes, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reunited at the 2025 Oscars. While Gomez...read more

3
Sony Music Publishing renews exclusive global deal with Tips Music

MUMBAI: Tips Music Ltd and Sony Music Publishing today announced an expansion of their successful global publishing partnership by adding YouTube (...read more

4
Tanzeel Khan Drops 'Tu Na Jaane' - A Song That Will Touch Your Heart

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Tanzeel Khan is back with a deeply emotional song, Tu Na Jaane, capturing the pain of losing someone special and the hope...read more

5
Aaliyah Qureishi (Jhalli) captures Young Love in her latest single 'Ishaare'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Aaliyah Qureishi, popularly known as Jhalli, has unveiled her latest romantic single, ‘Ishaare’, in collaboration with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games