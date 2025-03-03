RadioandMusic
News |  03 Mar 2025 18:20

Aaliyah Qureishi (Jhalli) captures Young Love in her latest single 'Ishaare'

MUMBAI: Indie music sensation Aaliyah Qureishi, popularly known as Jhalli, has unveiled her latest romantic single, ‘Ishaare’, in collaboration with fellow indie artist Somanshu. A soulful and groovy track, Ishaare beautifully captures the magic of unexpected love, where the universe seems to send signs that someone is meant to be.

The music video features Aaliyah and Somanshu, portraying a young couple discovering love with charming chemistry. Written by both artists, the song blends endearing melodies with an upbeat, youthful vibe, making it a perfect addition to contemporary indie playlists.

Aaliyah, a trained musician, singer, and songwriter, writes and performs in English, Hindi, and French and has captivated listeners with solo indie tracks like Mukaddar, Drama, Main Character Energy, Let Me Be Ur Girl, Paraye, Don’t Come Back, Dream Girl, and Stupid Games.

Aaliyah is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC), where she studied psychology and music before further honing her craft at the Musicians Institute, Los Angeles. She has performed at iconic venues such as the Staples Center, Whisky A Go Go, Silverlake Lounge, and Hollywood Live House.

Speaking about the collaboration, Aaliyah shared:

"Somanshu and I met through a mutual friend and instantly connected. We knew we had to work together, and within a week, he sent me the scratch production for the song. We got together and wrote it. He’s so talented and always knows what he wants, which is a great quality for an artist. We had the most fun writing and shooting for the song. Since Somanshu doesn’t have as much acting experience, I made him do some actor warmups beforehand to get more comfortable on camera—it was very organic and refreshing."

With its heartfelt lyrics, melodious composition, and an endearing music video, Ishaare is set to charm music lovers across genres.

Listen now on all major streaming platforms!


Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/6rzQhl2BagS8GFQEqf9lIE?si=KSpXcqW2S9G2PJgb1msiDw

 

