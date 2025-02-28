YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 attracts 50,000 footfall for debut Gurugram showcase

MUMBAI: Gurugram witnessed an unprecedented musical extravaganza as YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 delivered two consecutive nights of extraordinary entertainment, bringing together India's most celebrated musical talents on a world-class stage. The festival set new benchmarks for live music events in the country, attracting fifty thousand enthusiastic fans over two days for its maiden edition in the city.

The fifth edition of Asia’s biggest Bollywood music festival featured a meticulously curated dual-stage format, allowing seamless transitions between mainstream Bollywood blockbusters and cutting-edge experimental genres, ensuring continuous entertainment throughout the event.

The festival kicked off with a spectacular showcase of versatile musical talent. Neha Kakkar captivated the audience with her chart-topping hits, while Sona Mohapatra delivered a powerful performance blending folk and contemporary styles. Legendary Daler Mehndi's high-energy set transformed the venue into a bhangra paradise, complemented by compelling performances from Badal Khosla, Raghu, Tanishka Bahl, Basant Kur and Divya Kumar. The sophisticated production design featuring synchronized LED displays and immersive lighting created an otherworldly atmosphere that perfectly complemented each artist's unique performance style.

The festival's momentum accelerated on the second day with rap superstar Badshah delivering an electrifying performance that sent waves of excitement through the massive crowd. Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal brought his signature style to the stage, while vocal powerhouses Asees Kaur and Hargun Kaur showcased remarkable range and depth. The evening continued with memorable sets from the all-female ensemble Oh Womaniya, Josh Brar, Dhvani Bhanushali and underground favorite Pho. The evening culminated in a spectacular display of pyrotechnics and visual effects that illuminated the Gurugram skyline, creating a fitting finale to a landmark event.

YES BANK BMP 2025 raised the bar for production standards with state-of-the-art sound engineering, monumental LED installations, and precisely choreographed lighting sequences. The festival grounds were transformed into an immersive environment with themed experience zones, gourmet food courts, and interactive brand activations that complemented the musical programming.

As Gurugram recovers from two nights of musical magnificence, anticipation builds for the festival's upcoming Mumbai edition, promising even greater innovations and unforgettable moments.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder, EVA Live states, “YES BANK BMP 2025 in Gurugram has exceeded all our expectations, delivering a festival experience that truly honors India's rich musical heritage while embracing contemporary production values. What we witnessed this weekend was more than just performances—it was the celebration of Bollywood music's unifying power across generations. The overwhelming response from attendees validates our vision of creating India's premier music festival, and I can promise that our upcoming Mumbai edition will take this experience to unprecedented heights. This is just the beginning of what we envision as a transformative journey for live music events in India."

The festival's success further cements YES BANK's commitment to supporting cultural initiatives that resonate with India's vibrant entertainment landscape.