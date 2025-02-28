RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2025 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 attracts 50,000 footfall for debut Gurugram showcase

MUMBAI: Gurugram witnessed an unprecedented musical extravaganza as YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 delivered two consecutive nights of extraordinary entertainment, bringing together India's most celebrated musical talents on a world-class stage. The festival set new benchmarks for live music events in the country, attracting fifty thousand enthusiastic fans over two days for its maiden edition in the city.

The fifth edition of Asia’s biggest Bollywood music festival featured a meticulously curated dual-stage format, allowing seamless transitions between mainstream Bollywood blockbusters and cutting-edge experimental genres, ensuring continuous entertainment throughout the event.

The festival kicked off with a spectacular showcase of versatile musical talent. Neha Kakkar captivated the audience with her chart-topping hits, while Sona Mohapatra delivered a powerful performance blending folk and contemporary styles. Legendary Daler Mehndi's high-energy set transformed the venue into a bhangra paradise, complemented by compelling performances from Badal Khosla, Raghu, Tanishka Bahl, Basant Kur and Divya Kumar. The sophisticated production design featuring synchronized LED displays and immersive lighting created an otherworldly atmosphere that perfectly complemented each artist's unique performance style.

The festival's momentum accelerated on the second day with rap superstar Badshah delivering an electrifying performance that sent waves of excitement through the massive crowd. Punjabi sensation Gippy Grewal brought his signature style to the stage, while vocal powerhouses Asees Kaur and Hargun Kaur showcased remarkable range and depth. The evening continued with memorable sets from the all-female ensemble Oh Womaniya, Josh Brar, Dhvani Bhanushali and underground favorite Pho. The evening culminated in a spectacular display of pyrotechnics and visual effects that illuminated the Gurugram skyline, creating a fitting finale to a landmark event.

YES BANK BMP 2025 raised the bar for production standards with state-of-the-art sound engineering, monumental LED installations, and precisely choreographed lighting sequences. The festival grounds were transformed into an immersive environment with themed experience zones, gourmet food courts, and interactive brand activations that complemented the musical programming.

As Gurugram recovers from two nights of musical magnificence, anticipation builds for the festival's upcoming Mumbai edition, promising even greater innovations and unforgettable moments.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder, EVA Live states, “YES BANK BMP 2025 in Gurugram has exceeded all our expectations, delivering a festival experience that truly honors India's rich musical heritage while embracing contemporary production values. What we witnessed this weekend was more than just performances—it was the celebration of Bollywood music's unifying power across generations. The overwhelming response from attendees validates our vision of creating India's premier music festival, and I can promise that our upcoming Mumbai edition will take this experience to unprecedented heights. This is just the beginning of what we envision as a transformative journey for live music events in India."

The festival's success further cements YES BANK's commitment to supporting cultural initiatives that resonate with India's vibrant entertainment landscape.

Tags
EVA Live Gurugram music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Feb 2025

Papon Kickstarts 2025 with a power-packed Tour: 13 back-to-back sold-out shows and 3 new song releases!

MUMBAI: King of soulful music Papon has had an electrifying start to 2025, performing 13 back-to-back sold-out shows from January to February. The sensational run included two international concerts in Colombo and Dubai, reaffirming his massive global appeal.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

Hollywood mourns: Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pass away

MUMBAI: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, a renowned classical pianist, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

2025 Korean Music Awards: Aespa leads with three wins, Danpyunsun and Lee Seung Yoon Shine

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards (KMAs) winners were announced on Thursday, February 27, celebrating a diverse range of artists across multiple genres.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

'Asian State of Mind’ - featuring Indian Hip-Hop artist KR$NA, along with Awich [ Japan] , Jay Park [ Korea] , Masiwei [Indonesia], and VannDa [ Cambodia] to release today

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come together for the powerful new track, ‘Asian State of Mind’.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

Full List of Winners: 22nd Korean Music Awards (2025)

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres. Aespa and Lee Seung Yoon emerged as the biggest winners of the night, each taking home three awards.Major Awards

read more

RnM Biz

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Full List of Winners: 22nd Korean Music Awards (2025)

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres....read more

2
‘Rasa by Raga’- Experience the essence of Indian Classical music with Ranjani and Gayatri on Women’s Day Eve

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Rasa by Raga, a unique musical experience exploring the profound aesthetics of Indian classical music. On the eve of...read more

3
Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi nominated at Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi has been nominated for the 'Upcoming Music Composer of the Year' category at the 16th Mirchi Music...read more

4
'Asian State of Mind’ - featuring Indian Hip-Hop artist KR$NA, along with Awich [ Japan] , Jay Park [ Korea] , Masiwei [Indonesia], and VannDa [ Cambodia] to release today

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come...read more

5
BLACKPINK adds extra London and Paris dates to historic 2025 stadium tour

MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games