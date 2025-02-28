RadioandMusic
News |  28 Feb 2025 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

A Timeless classic: 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' Completes 10 Years of musical magic

MUMBAI: Some songs transcend time, weaving themselves into the very fabric of our emotions. One such masterpiece is Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, a song that continues to mesmerize listeners even after a decade.

On February 27, 2015, this timeless melody was released as part of the soundtrack of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and since then, it has remained a staple in every romantic playlist. Moh Ke Dhaage is sung by the immensely talented Papon, composed by Anu Malik and penned by the legendary Varun Grover. The song’s ethereal lyrics and soul-stirring composition made it an instant classic, earning widespread acclaim and multiple accolades. What makes Moh Moh Ke Dhaage truly special is its ability to evoke deep emotions, capturing the essence of love, longing, and unspoken connections.

Papon’s earthy and emotive vocals brought a raw intensity to the song, making it one of the most cherished romantic tracks of the decade. Over the years, the song has not only remained popular but has also been revisited through numerous covers, reality show performances, and even wedding playlists, solidifying its place as a modern-day classic. Fans continue to resonate with its poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics, proving that true music knows no expiry date. As Moh Moh Ke Dhaage completes a glorious decade, it serves as a beautiful reminder of music’s power to touch hearts and create timeless memories. Here’s to ten years of an unforgettable song and the many more decades it will continue to enchant listeners!

