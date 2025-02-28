A Timeless classic: 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' Completes 10 Years of musical magic

MUMBAI: Some songs transcend time, weaving themselves into the very fabric of our emotions. One such masterpiece is Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, a song that continues to mesmerize listeners even after a decade.
On February 27, 2015, this timeless melody was released as part of the soundtrack of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and since then, it has remained a staple in every romantic playlist. Moh Ke Dhaage is sung by the immensely talented Papon, composed by Anu Malik and penned by the legendary Varun Grover. The song’s ethereal lyrics and soul-stirring composition made it an instant classic, earning widespread acclaim and multiple accolades. What makes Moh Moh Ke Dhaage truly special is its ability to evoke deep emotions, capturing the essence of love, longing, and unspoken connections.
Papon’s earthy and emotive vocals brought a raw intensity to the song, making it one of the most cherished romantic tracks of the decade. Over the years, the song has not only remained popular but has also been revisited through numerous covers, reality show performances, and even wedding playlists, solidifying its place as a modern-day classic. Fans continue to resonate with its poignant melody and heartfelt lyrics, proving that true music knows no expiry date. As Moh Moh Ke Dhaage completes a glorious decade, it serves as a beautiful reminder of music’s power to touch hearts and create timeless memories. Here’s to ten years of an unforgettable song and the many more decades it will continue to enchant listeners!
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more
MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more
MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres....read more
MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Rasa by Raga, a unique musical experience exploring the profound aesthetics of Indian classical music. On the eve of...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi has been nominated for the 'Upcoming Music Composer of the Year' category at the 16th Mirchi Music...read more
MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come...read more
MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following...read more