Selena Gomez faces body-shaming again, Taylor Lautner defends her against trolls

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez’s appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards sparked online chatter, with many criticizing her noticeable weight loss and accusing her of using Ozempic. Just a year ago, she was trolled for gaining weight—highlighting the impossible beauty standards placed on women.
In response to the backlash, Gomez’s ex-boyfriend, Twilight star Taylor Lautner, took to Instagram to call out the negativity. Sharing a post by influencer Alex Light, Lautner emphasized how Gomez had faced contradictory criticism both years.
“This isn’t just about Selena; it’s about the impossible standards placed on all women,” Light’s post read. Lautner added his own message, saying, “It’s a cruel world full of hate… You can never please everyone, nor should you have to.” He reminded fans to focus on what truly matters and to “be a little bit nicer.”
Gomez, who has been open about her struggles with lupus, a kidney transplant, and medication-induced weight fluctuations, has consistently shut down body shamers throughout her career.
