Papon Kickstarts 2025 with a power-packed Tour: 13 back-to-back sold-out shows and 3 new song releases!

MUMBAI: King of soulful music Papon has had an electrifying start to 2025, performing 13 back-to-back sold-out shows from January to February. The sensational run included two international concerts in Colombo and Dubai, reaffirming his massive global appeal.

From Pune, Goa, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, and Lucknow, every concert saw an overwhelming response, with thousands of fans turning up to witness his magic live. The demand for tickets was so high that many fans resorted to watching from nearby buildings and hotel rooftops just to experience his soulful performance. Among the key highlight moments of this tour were his performances at Surajkund Mela in Delhi on February 12th, followed by a Valentine’s Day special concert on February 14th.

His fan craze was undeniable, especially in Pune and Dubai, where he was mobbed by fans post-concert, proving his ever-growing fanbase. Not just dominating the stage, Papon also treated fans with three new song releases in two months—Sabse Haseen Tu, Room Khali Hai, and Sadma. Each song resonated deeply with listeners, further solidifying his position as one of the most beloved voices in the industry.