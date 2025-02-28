Hollywood mourns: Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pass away

MUMBAI: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, a renowned classical pianist, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday. The two-time Oscar-winning actor, known for his iconic roles in films like "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven," passed away alongside his beloved wife.

Hackman, 95, had retired from acting in 2008, but his legacy continued to inspire new generations of actors and filmmakers. Arakawa, a talented pianist, had been Hackman's partner in life and art, often accompanying him to film premieres and industry events.

The cause of death has not been disclosed, but authorities have confirmed that there were no signs of foul play. The couple's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues paying tribute to the beloved actor and his wife.

As news of their passing spreads, fans are remembering Hackman's incredible body of work, which earned him numerous awards and accolades throughout his career. His partnership with Arakawa, both on and off screen, will be deeply missed by all who knew them.