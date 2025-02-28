Full List of Winners: 22nd Korean Music Awards (2025)

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres. Aespa and Lee Seung Yoon emerged as the biggest winners of the night, each taking home three awards.

Major Awards

• Album of the Year: Danpyunsun and the Sailors – Hail to the Music

• Song of the Year: Aespa – Supernova, NewJeans – Ditto

• Musician of the Year: Lee Seung Yoon

• Rookie of the Year: Sanmanhan

Genre Awards

• Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – Fire & Light

• Best Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon – Anthems of Defiance

• Best Modern Rock Album: Danpyunsun and the Sailors – Hail to the Music

• Best Modern Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon – Waterfall

• Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Seaweed Mustache – 2

• Best Rap & Hip-hop Album: B-FREE, Hukky Shibaseki – Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1

• Best Rap & Hip-hop Song: G-Dragon – Power

• Best R&B & Soul Album: Sumin, Slom – Miniseries 2

• Best R&B & Soul Song: Jung In, Mild Beats – Blame

• Best Pop Album: John Park – PSST!

• Best Pop Song: BIBI – Bam Yang Gang

• Best K-pop Album: Aespa – Armageddon

• Best K-pop Song: Aespa – Supernova

• Best Electronic Album: NET GALA – GALAPAGGOT

• Best Electronic Song: Mount XLR – Oving

• Best Folk Album: Moher – Kaleidoscope

• Best Folk Song: Kang A Sol – Anyone But Me

• Best Jazz-Vocal Album: Nam Yeji – Old Songs, Tmmm

• Best Jazz-Instrumental Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – Infinite Connections

This year’s awards celebrated a diverse range of musical talents, highlighting both rising stars and established artists in Korea’s vibrant music scene.