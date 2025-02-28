RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Feb 2025 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

Full List of Winners: 22nd Korean Music Awards (2025)

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres. Aespa and Lee Seung Yoon emerged as the biggest winners of the night, each taking home three awards.

Major Awards

• Album of the Year: Danpyunsun and the Sailors – Hail to the Music

• Song of the Year: Aespa – Supernova, NewJeans – Ditto

• Musician of the Year: Lee Seung Yoon

• Rookie of the Year: Sanmanhan

Genre Awards

• Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – Fire & Light

• Best Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon – Anthems of Defiance

• Best Modern Rock Album: Danpyunsun and the Sailors – Hail to the Music

• Best Modern Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon – Waterfall

• Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Seaweed Mustache – 2

• Best Rap & Hip-hop Album: B-FREE, Hukky Shibaseki – Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1

• Best Rap & Hip-hop Song: G-Dragon – Power

• Best R&B & Soul Album: Sumin, Slom – Miniseries 2

• Best R&B & Soul Song: Jung In, Mild Beats – Blame

• Best Pop Album: John Park – PSST!

• Best Pop Song: BIBI – Bam Yang Gang

• Best K-pop Album: Aespa – Armageddon

• Best K-pop Song: Aespa – Supernova

• Best Electronic Album: NET GALA – GALAPAGGOT

• Best Electronic Song: Mount XLR – Oving

• Best Folk Album: Moher – Kaleidoscope

• Best Folk Song: Kang A Sol – Anyone But Me

• Best Jazz-Vocal Album: Nam Yeji – Old Songs, Tmmm

• Best Jazz-Instrumental Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – Infinite Connections

This year’s awards celebrated a diverse range of musical talents, highlighting both rising stars and established artists in Korea’s vibrant music scene.

Tags
Korean Music Awards music Singer
Related news
 | 28 Feb 2025

Papon Kickstarts 2025 with a power-packed Tour: 13 back-to-back sold-out shows and 3 new song releases!

MUMBAI: King of soulful music Papon has had an electrifying start to 2025, performing 13 back-to-back sold-out shows from January to February. The sensational run included two international concerts in Colombo and Dubai, reaffirming his massive global appeal.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

Hollywood mourns: Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pass away

MUMBAI: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, a renowned classical pianist, were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home on Wednesday.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

2025 Korean Music Awards: Aespa leads with three wins, Danpyunsun and Lee Seung Yoon Shine

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards (KMAs) winners were announced on Thursday, February 27, celebrating a diverse range of artists across multiple genres.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

'Asian State of Mind’ - featuring Indian Hip-Hop artist KR$NA, along with Awich [ Japan] , Jay Park [ Korea] , Masiwei [Indonesia], and VannDa [ Cambodia] to release today

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come together for the powerful new track, ‘Asian State of Mind’.

read more
 | 28 Feb 2025

YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 attracts 50,000 footfall for debut Gurugram showcase

MUMBAI: Gurugram witnessed an unprecedented musical extravaganza as YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 delivered two consecutive nights of extraordinary entertainment, bringing together India's most celebrated musical talents on a world-class stage.

read more

RnM Biz

boAt secures board approval for 2,000 Crore IPO, plans FY26 listing

MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more

top# 5 articles

1
‘Rasa by Raga’- Experience the essence of Indian Classical music with Ranjani and Gayatri on Women’s Day Eve

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Rasa by Raga, a unique musical experience exploring the profound aesthetics of Indian classical music. On the eve of...read more

2
Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi nominated at Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi has been nominated for the 'Upcoming Music Composer of the Year' category at the 16th Mirchi Music...read more

3
Full List of Winners: 22nd Korean Music Awards (2025)

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres....read more

4
'Asian State of Mind’ - featuring Indian Hip-Hop artist KR$NA, along with Awich [ Japan] , Jay Park [ Korea] , Masiwei [Indonesia], and VannDa [ Cambodia] to release today

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come...read more

5
BLACKPINK adds extra London and Paris dates to historic 2025 stadium tour

MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games