Full List of Winners: 22nd Korean Music Awards (2025)

MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres. Aespa and Lee Seung Yoon emerged as the biggest winners of the night, each taking home three awards.
Major Awards
• Album of the Year: Danpyunsun and the Sailors – Hail to the Music
• Song of the Year: Aespa – Supernova, NewJeans – Ditto
• Musician of the Year: Lee Seung Yoon
• Rookie of the Year: Sanmanhan
Genre Awards
• Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – Fire & Light
• Best Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon – Anthems of Defiance
• Best Modern Rock Album: Danpyunsun and the Sailors – Hail to the Music
• Best Modern Rock Song: Lee Seung Yoon – Waterfall
• Best Metal & Hardcore Album: Seaweed Mustache – 2
• Best Rap & Hip-hop Album: B-FREE, Hukky Shibaseki – Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1
• Best Rap & Hip-hop Song: G-Dragon – Power
• Best R&B & Soul Album: Sumin, Slom – Miniseries 2
• Best R&B & Soul Song: Jung In, Mild Beats – Blame
• Best Pop Album: John Park – PSST!
• Best Pop Song: BIBI – Bam Yang Gang
• Best K-pop Album: Aespa – Armageddon
• Best K-pop Song: Aespa – Supernova
• Best Electronic Album: NET GALA – GALAPAGGOT
• Best Electronic Song: Mount XLR – Oving
• Best Folk Album: Moher – Kaleidoscope
• Best Folk Song: Kang A Sol – Anyone But Me
• Best Jazz-Vocal Album: Nam Yeji – Old Songs, Tmmm
• Best Jazz-Instrumental Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – Infinite Connections
This year’s awards celebrated a diverse range of musical talents, highlighting both rising stars and established artists in Korea’s vibrant music scene.
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more
MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more
MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Rasa by Raga, a unique musical experience exploring the profound aesthetics of Indian classical music. On the eve of...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi has been nominated for the 'Upcoming Music Composer of the Year' category at the 16th Mirchi Music...read more
MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres....read more
MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come...read more
MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following...read more