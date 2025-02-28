BLACKPINK adds extra London and Paris dates to historic 2025 stadium tour

MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following overwhelming demand, the group will now perform a second show at Wembley Stadium on August 16, after tickets for their August 15 concert sold out rapidly. With these back-to-back performances, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-pop girl group to headline the iconic venue.
Alongside the extra London date, BLACKPINK has also added another show in Paris at the Stade de France on August 3. Tickets for both newly announced concerts will go on sale Monday, March 3, at 10 AM local time via the group’s official website.
The 2025 stadium tour kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, with two shows at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6. The group will then head to North America, performing in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York before moving on to Europe in August. The European leg will include stops in Paris, Milan, and Barcelona, culminating in the two final nights at Wembley Stadium.
BLACKPINK’s last tour, Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), broke records as the highest-grossing tour by a girl group, attracting over 1.8 million fans worldwide. Since then, members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have focused on solo projects, with Rosé making waves through a collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT., the fastest K-pop song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.
MUMBAI: Consumer electronics brand boAt has received board approval to move forward with its iniread more
MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more
MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more
MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: The 22nd Korean Music Awards, held on Friday in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, recognized outstanding achievements in music across various genres....read more
MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad presents Rasa by Raga, a unique musical experience exploring the profound aesthetics of Indian classical music. On the eve of...read more
MUMBAI: Emerging music composer Akshay Vairagi has been nominated for the 'Upcoming Music Composer of the Year' category at the 16th Mirchi Music...read more
MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking move to unite the Asian hip-hop scene, renowned rap artists Awich,KR$NA, Masiwei, Jay Park, and VannDa have come...read more
MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following...read more