BLACKPINK adds extra London and Paris dates to historic 2025 stadium tour

MUMBAI: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has announced an additional concert in London as part of their highly anticipated 2025 world tour. Following overwhelming demand, the group will now perform a second show at Wembley Stadium on August 16, after tickets for their August 15 concert sold out rapidly. With these back-to-back performances, BLACKPINK will make history as the first K-pop girl group to headline the iconic venue.

Alongside the extra London date, BLACKPINK has also added another show in Paris at the Stade de France on August 3. Tickets for both newly announced concerts will go on sale Monday, March 3, at 10 AM local time via the group’s official website.

The 2025 stadium tour kicks off in Seoul, South Korea, with two shows at Goyang Stadium on July 5 and 6. The group will then head to North America, performing in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York before moving on to Europe in August. The European leg will include stops in Paris, Milan, and Barcelona, culminating in the two final nights at Wembley Stadium.

BLACKPINK’s last tour, Born Pink World Tour (2022–2023), broke records as the highest-grossing tour by a girl group, attracting over 1.8 million fans worldwide. Since then, members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have focused on solo projects, with Rosé making waves through a collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT., the fastest K-pop song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.