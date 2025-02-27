Rishabh Tandon makes history with 'Ishq Faqeerana', Asia's first digital musical series

MUMBAI: Rishabh Tandon, formerly known as Harish Tandon, has made a triumphant return to the music industry with his groundbreaking project, Ishq Faqeerana. This digital musical series, Asia's first of its kind, marks a monumental chapter in Rishabh's career, showcasing his spiritual evolution and commitment to authenticity.

Rishabh's journey has been one of introspection and growth, spanning nearly two decades. His powerful voice and evocative compositions have left an indelible mark on the music scene, with hits like Phir Se Wahi. Now, as Faqeer, Rishabh has reinvented himself, blending Indian traditional music with global influences to create a unique sound.

Ishq Faqeerana is a life journey musical series, comprising three seasons, each with three songs. Rishabh describes it as "a musical odyssey that explores profound themes of love, resilience, and spirituality." He adds, "This project is a culmination of my life's work, with 450 compositions as a composer and a few as a singer. I've poured my heart and soul into it, and I'm eager to share it with the world."

Rishabh's vision for 'Ishq Faqeerana' extends beyond the music itself. He plans to take the project to meaningful locations, including Uzbekistan and Agra, his hometown. A dream concert is also in the works, which will be held behind the Taj Mahal. Rishabh envisions it as a "magical, music-based show" that blends music with illusion.

As Rishabh embarks on this new chapter, he reflects on his journey, saying, "With time, I've attained peace, and with the release of Ishq Faqeerana, I'm ready to soar to new heights while staying grounded. This project is a celebration of my spiritual evolution, and I'm excited to share it with the world."