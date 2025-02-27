Mashroo welcomes cricket and music moguls Danish and Dawar as brand ambassadors

MUMBAI: Mashroo, India’s leading modern modest wear brand, announces the onboarding of Indian cricket stars Sarfaraz Naushad Khan, Musheer Khan and Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza, alongside music moguls Danish and Dawar, as its brand ambassadors. These collaborations mark a significant milestone in Mashroo’s journey, reinforcing the brand’s commitment towards bringing cultural authenticity with contemporary fashion.

Mashroo, a brand synonymous with modernity, style, comfort, and cultural alignment, Mashroo has continually evolved to resonate with individuals who seek fashion that aligns with their culture and values. By bringing together athletes and artists who have inspired millions, the brand is looking to expand its influence into sports and music.

With Eid and Ramadan around the corner, these collaborations come at a perfect time. Sarfaraz Naushad Khan, Musheer Khan, Sikandar Raza, and Danish and Dawar, each deeply connected to their roots, embody the spirit of Ramadan-discipline, faith, and self-expression.

Speaking on the association, Sarfaraz Naushad Khan, shared, "Modesty and confidence can go hand in hand, and Mashroo embodies that so beautifully. I’m excited to represent a brand that understands the balance between tradition and modernity."

Echoing his sentiment, Zimbabwe’s cricket sensation Sikandar Raza added, "Mashroo’s philosophy aligns with my core values. It is truly an honour to be part of a brand that celebrates culture while adopting and embracing contemporary fashion."

The collaboration extends beyond sports, with highly celebrated music duo Danish & Dawar, known for their deep cultural roots and soulful melodies, joining the Mashroo family. "Fashion and music are powerful expressions of one’s identity. Mashroo’s designs speak to a global audience while staying true to its modest ethos, which is why this partnership feels so natural to us." said Danish & Dawar.

Junaid Khan, Co-Founder & Chief of Designs, Mashroo, added, "This partnership is a testament to our vision of making modest fashion a global movement. Sarfaraz, Sikandar, Danish & Danwar represent par excellence in their respective fields, and we’re thrilled to have them as the faces of Mashroo."

With this exciting collaboration, Mashroo is set to further establish itself as a trendsetter in the modern modest wear space, inspiring individuals across cultures and disciplines.