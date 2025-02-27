RadioandMusic
News |  27 Feb 2025

Kumar Taurani Honours 20 years of Bollywood classic 'Bewafaa', a timeless musical gem

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, a leading music label in India, is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the iconic album "Bewafaa". Released in 2005, the album has become an integral part of Bollywood's musical heritage, with its soulful melodies and poignant lyrics continuing to captivate audiences to this day.

Managing Director of Tips Industries Ltd. (Music) and Director of Tips Films Ltd., Kumar Taurani, expressed his gratitude to the artists and fans who have made "Bewafaa" an unforgettable album. "Twenty years have passed, but the music of 'Bewafaa' remains timeless. We are proud to have been a part of this musical journey, and we thank our talented artists and loyal fans for their unwavering support."

The album boasts an impressive lineup of vocalists, including Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Shaan. From the hauntingly beautiful "Ek Bewafaa Hai" to the poignant "Pyaar Ka Anjaam", each track has become an integral part of Bollywood's musical landscape.

"Bewafaa" is a testament to the enduring power of music to touch hearts and transcend time. As Tips Music Limited continues to push the boundaries of Indian music, the album remains a shining example of the label's commitment to creating timeless musical gems.

