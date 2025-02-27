Hiphop Tamizha’s new single, released in association with Virgin Music Group India, has become a rage with music lovers

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group India, the leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, is happy to announce that its strategic partnership with Indian musical duo - Hiphop Tamizha – is scaling new heights. Known for blending Tamil culture with hip-hop rhythms, Hiphop Tamizha has been pushing artistic boundaries over the past three years along with Virgin Music India, creating music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

A testament to the strength and longevity of this alliance is its latest success, the viral hit ‘Bye Bye Bhaiya’, which is currently trending at #3 on YouTube in Chennai, India. Written and performed by Hiphop Tamizha, the song explores themes of friendship, two-timing, and the influence of social media on modern relationships. With its relatable lyrics and catchy melody, the track has struck a chord with listeners, becoming a cultural touchstone for a generation navigating the complexities of love and connection. In fact, this new single serves as an anthem for anyone who has experienced the drama of modern dating.

Audiences have also responded enthusiastically to both the song’s infectious energy and its visually stunning music video, which features Namritha Parimal, Harshath Khan, and Surya Narayanan. The success of ‘Bye Bye Bhaiya’ showcases the seamless synergy between Hiphop Tamizha’s creative vision and Virgin Music India’s industry expertise.

Commenting on the partnership, Hiphop Tamizha shared, “Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples it’s for everyone, including the single boys and heartbroken souls! That’s why we created Bye Bye Bhaiya, a quirky love failure song that lets you laugh through the pain and celebrate in your own way. Special shoutout to Virgin Music Group. Their expertise and dedication serve as a huge support in running our label and thank you for the distribution support which helps us to reach our audience.”

Amit Sharma, Country Manager for India and South Asia at Virgin Music India, said, "We are incredibly proud of the overwhelming success of 'Bye Bye Bhaiya' and the growing synergy between Virgin Music Group and Hiphop Tamizha. As one of India's most influential independent musical duos, their distinct artistic vision continues to redefine the Indian music landscape. At Virgin Music Group, we empower artists by providing them with world-class strategic expertise, and a robust global distribution network. With Hiphop Tamizha we help to amplify their reach, support their ability to push creative boundaries, and connect them with audiences not just in India, but across the world. We look forward to continuing this journey of innovation and musical excellence together."

This partnership with Hiphop Tamizha once again underscores Virgin Music Group’s commitment to supporting outstanding artists in India by providing them with the resources and global reach needed to connect with audiences worldwide.