Alan Walker makes history extends record-shattering India domination with four new cities this April

MUMBAI: Global electronic music powerhouse Alan Walker is all set to make his grand return to India with Spacebound, following his 9-city WalkerWorld tour in October 2024, now bringing his signature sound and electrifying energy to four additional India cities this April 2025, where he will be playing for the first time ever! After shattering records with his WalkerWorld Tour, which saw 1,60,000+ fans, Walker is now gearing up to take over Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Jaipur for an unforgettable live experience.

The Alan Walker: WalkerWorld India Tour will kick off in Guwahati on April 17th, 2025, followed by Hyderabad on April 18th, Bhubaneswar on April 19th and Jaipur on April 20th, 2025. Tickets go live on Friday, February 28th, 2025, at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, with prices starting at just Rs. 999/-.

Walker's last tour in India, part of his WalkerWorld global tour, was nothing short of historic. The tour spanned 9 cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong and Chennai, breaking the record of the highest-selling international tour in the country, with an unprecedented turnout and unparalleled energy.

In an extraordinary demonstration of commitment to his Indian fanbase, Walker will have performed across over twelve cities in just six months, a feat never before attempted by any international artist. This extraordinary accomplishment highlights Spacebound's revolutionary approach to democratising access to global talent across India, bringing world-class entertainment beyond just the major metros. The rapid return and significant expansion of Walker's tour footprint covering North, South, East and West India within a single year represents a paradigm shift in how international artists engage with the Indian market.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, added, "Alan Walker's WalkerWorld tour has completely redefined what's possible for international artists in our market. When we saw the overwhelming response to the tour last year, we recognised an opportunity to push boundaries even further. This expansion demonstrates our unwavering commitment to enable access to global talent across India's diverse regions. The extraordinary success of bringing Walker to markets traditionally overlooked by international tours proves our belief that world-class entertainment shouldn't be limited to just metros. We’re determined to continue this momentum by bringing more international artists to fans throughout India. Walker's willingness to embrace our vision and connect with fans across the entire country reflects the genuine relationship he's built with Indian audiences. This is just the beginning of our mission to transform India's position on the global touring circuit."

Through this monumental tour expansion, Spacebound has fundamentally altered expectations for international artists in India, proving that comprehensive pan-India tours can succeed spectacularly while creating meaningful cultural bridges.

Walker's willingness to venture beyond traditional tour stops and to return so quickly with an expanded itinerary, demonstrates not only his genuine appreciation for his Indian fanbase but also established a new gold standard that other international artists will now be measured against. This tour has rewritten the rulebook on international tours in India, proving that with the right artist and vision, truly nationwide tours are not just possible but extraordinarily successful!

Hailing from Norway, Alan Walker has transformed from a bedroom producer into one of electronic music's most influential figures, captivating global audiences with his signature blend of progressive house, 1990s trance and melodic dubstep. His breakthrough single ‘Faded’ amassed over 3.1 billion YouTube views, while hits like ‘Sing Me to Sleep’, ‘Alone’, ‘All Falls Down’ and ‘Darkside’ have all earned multi-platinum certifications and topped charts worldwide. Walker's musical genius has garnered prestigious accolades including an MTV European Music Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award and multiple Spellemannprisen awards, while his collaborative spirit has led to successful partnerships with diverse artists ranging from the legendary Steve Aoki to classical composer Hans Zimmer. Beyond his musical achievements, Walker has cultivated one of electronic music's most devoted fan communities, the "Walkers", thousands strong in India alone, who are drawn to both his immersive, technology-driven performances and his mysterious, hooded persona that has become an iconic symbol in the EDM landscape.

Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water Alan Walker’s WalkerWorld India Tour is presented by Absolut Mixers and driven by Hyundai, is set to be an unforgettable celebration of music, energy and cutting-edge production, bringing fans closer to the magic of one of the world’s most iconic electronic artists. With state-of-the-art visuals, immersive soundscapes and an electrifying atmosphere, this tour promises to be bolder than ever before. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this epic experience - grab your tickets exclusively on BookMyShow and get ready to be transported into the world of Alan Walker!