News |  27 Feb 2025 13:03 |  By RnMTeam

Ajay Bijli unleashes inner rockstar with Amit Trivedi's 'Azaad Collab'- Witness the unforgettable fusion of 'Beparwah'!

MUMBAI: In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Ajay Bijli, the visionary behind PVR Cinemas, showcases his musical prowess alongside the maestro Amit Trivedi in the latest track from the Azaad Collab – ‘Beparwah’!

A song that defines fearless living and boundless passion, ‘Beparwah’ is not just about music - it’s about the spirit of moving forward, chasing dreams, and embracing life without hesitation.

Amit Trivedi’s Azaad Collab has been redefining the way music is experienced, with some of the most unexpected, powerful, and genre-defying collaborations. After delivering chart-topping hits with musical powerhouses, this time, Amit Trivedi welcomes Ajay Bijli into the fold - an unexpected yet exhilarating crossover that marks a monumental moment in entertainment.
Beyond just the music, ‘Beparwah’ is backed by a visually stunning music video, capturing the grandeur of cinematic storytelling infused with raw musical energy. The aesthetics, the rhythm, and the emotions all come together to create an unforgettable viewing experience.

A bold, refreshing collaboration that brings together two different worlds, ‘Beparwah’ is a testament to the idea that passion knows no boundaries. As Azaad Collab continues to surprise and inspire, this latest track stands as a reminder that music, like cinema, is meant to be larger than life.

Watch ‘Beparwah’ now – The most unexpected, yet unmissable, collaboration of the year!

