Unraveling the mystery of music streaming earnings: Insights from Sunnyy Vyas, Head of Wynk Studio Community

MUMBAI: A recent panel discussion at the India International Music Week (IIMW) shed light on a puzzling phenomenon plaguing the music industry: why do artists with similar streaming numbers earn vastly different amounts?



Sunnyy Vyas, Head of Wynk Studio community, addressed this conundrum, attributing the disparity to several key factors.



Key factors Influencing music streaming earnings



1. Geographical Variations: Streaming rates differ significantly across regions. For instance, streams from the US and Europe generate more revenue than those from India and Asia.

2. Ad-Supported vs. Paid Users: Streams from free users or promotional campaigns may yield lower earnings or, in some cases, nothing at all, depending on the terms of the contract.

3. Distributor Deductions: Marketing, promotion, and other fees can eat into an artist's payout, further exacerbating the earnings gap.



Vyas emphasized the importance of understanding these factors, urging artists to scrutinize their contracts and distribution deals to avoid unnecessary worries.



Transparency in Music Distribution



The discussion highlighted the need for greater transparency in music distribution, enabling artists to make informed decisions about their work. As the music industry continues to evolve, it is essential for artists, distributors, and streaming platforms to work together to ensure fair compensation for creators.



By acknowledging and addressing these disparities, the music industry can take a significant step towards promoting fairness, transparency, and artistic growth.