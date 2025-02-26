RadioandMusic
News |  26 Feb 2025 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Sid Sriram unveils teaser for ‘Sivanar’ on Maha Shivaratri, a divine tribute to Lord Murugan

MUMBAI: The Coachella performer shares a glimpse of his devotional track, shot at the iconic Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia.

Renowned playback singer and music producer Sid Sriram has unveiled the teaser of his first independent single, ‘Sivanar’, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The track is a rendition of a Thiruppugazh by Saint Poet Arunagirinathar and is dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Sriram, who rose to fame with ‘Adiye’ from Kadal (2013) and has delivered hits like ‘Thalli Pogathey’, ‘Adiga Adiga’. He also received worldwide love for ‘Kesariya’ and ‘Srivali’ in pan-India films like Brahmastra and Pushpa. He also became the first South Indian artist to perform at Coachella.

Sharing the teaser, he expressed his deep connection with Malaysia’s Batu Caves Murugan Temple, where the visuals for the track were shot during Thaipusam.

“My deepest love for Malaysia, the Batu Caves temple holds a very special place in my heart. On this Maha Shivaratri, I’m beyond excited to share this teaser of my rendition of ‘Sivanar,’ a Thiruppugazh by the Saint Poet Arunagirinathar. All Thiruppugazh are dedicated to Lord Muruga. It feels special to share this teaser with you today on Maha Shivaratri as the opening lines of this song expound on how Lord Muruga explained the sacred mantra (Om) to his father Lord Shiva. We shot the visual for this piece at the magnificent Batu Caves Murugan Temple in KL, Malaysia, on Thaipusam. I witnessed and felt some of the deepest devotion, it was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and I look forward to speaking more about it and sharing the whole piece soon!”

The devotional track will be out soon.

