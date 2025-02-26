RadioandMusic
News |  26 Feb 2025 15:29 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Shreya Jain and Abir Unveil "Jaane Jaana": A soulful tale of heartbreak and healing

MUMBAI: Music lovers are in for an emotional ride as Shreya Jain and Abir join forces for their first-ever collaboration, Jaane Jaana. The song, which seamlessly blends indie and hip-hop influences, dives deep into the complexities of heartbreak and moving on.

The Inspiration Behind “Jaane Jaana”

Opening up about the song’s creative journey, Abir shared, “I had a clear vision for ‘Jaane Jaana’ from the beginning. The theme of separation and heartbreak is universal—it resonates with so many people. I wanted to create a sound that blends both indie and hip-hop elements, ensuring the song connects with a diverse audience. We started by crafting the melodies, keeping them simple yet emotionally powerful, and then the lyrics naturally followed.”

Shreya, known for her soul-stirring vocals, loved the direction Abir had set for the track. “It’s a heartbreak song where both people express their feelings post-breakup. In my verse, the character says she won’t allow herself to go back to him. She stands firm in her decision not to return to that relationship. It’s about finding strength and moving on,” she explained.

A Blend of Musical Styles

This collaboration brought together two distinct musical sensibilities, and the duo was excited to explore the fusion. Shreya admitted she took her time perfecting her vocals to match Abir’s. “I recorded my part two or three times to get the blend just right. I love the texture that’s come through, and I think our voices sound great together. He’s very patient and knows what he wants, and I loved that about him.”

Abir, on the other hand, expressed his admiration for Shreya’s artistry. “Even though this was our first collaboration, I’ve always admired her vocals and musical style. Working together felt effortless and organic. Our styles are different, but that contrast brought a unique vibe to the song.”

Bringing the Song to Life on Screen

The Jaane Jaana music video visually complements the song’s raw emotions, adding another layer of depth to its storytelling. While Shreya credited the creative team for executing the vision, Abir’s insights into its conceptualization remain a mystery for now.

What’s Next?

Fans can expect a lot more from both artists in the near future. Shreya teased, “There’s a lot happening, and I can’t wait for people to hear it! I’ve got some crazy collaborations but also singles lined up.”

With Jaane Jaana setting the stage for more heartfelt music, Abir and Shreya’s collaboration proves to be just the beginning of something special.

 

