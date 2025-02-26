RadioandMusic
Nikki Glaser explains why she won't approach Taylor Swift, even as a superfan

MUMBAI: Nikki Glaser might be comedy’s biggest Swiftie, but she refuses to use her celebrity status to get a moment with Taylor Swift. In a recent interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the comedian revealed why she deliberately avoids interacting with the pop icon, even when they’re in the same room.

“I will never be the one to be like, ‘Excuse me.’ Ever,” Glaser said. “It’s almost rude what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won’t even look her way.”

She believes Swift is constantly surrounded by fans clamoring for attention and doesn’t want to add to that burden. “Of course, she would be so nice. I know exactly how it would go down. But I don’t wanna take someone’s energy away [when] I require their energy to be put into making great music.”

As the 2025 Golden Globes host, Glaser even joked that she doesn’t want Swift to write a “less great song” because she had to take a moment to acknowledge her. Instead, she prefers to give the singer space, recognizing that “everyone wants a piece” of her.

Glaser’s admiration for Swift isn’t just talk—she’s spent nearly $100,000 attending 22 Eras Tour shows over the past two years. “I justify that cost because I don’t have kids, and it’s something that I consciously decided not to do,” she previously told People, comparing it to parents investing in their children’s sports.

While Glaser may be one of Swift’s most dedicated fans, she’s happy to keep her distance, out of respect for the artist who has given her so much joy.

