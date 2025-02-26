RadioandMusic
News |  26 Feb 2025 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Last Minute India set to make their NMACC debut on March 2, 2025

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s beloved rock band, Last Minute India, is all set to take the stage at the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the first time on March 2, 2025. The quintet, known for their dynamic sound and soul-stirring performances, will perform as a full ensemble featuring Purusharth Jain (Vocals & Keys), Subodh Gupta (Bass & Vocals), Austin Furtado (Lead Guitar), Bhumit Gor (Guitar), and Samaksh Namdev (Drums).

The excitement around the show reached new heights as tickets sold out a staggering 10 days before the performance, making it a completely housefull event. Fans who couldn’t secure their tickets in time have flooded the band members' DMs, pleading for extra passes. The demand has been so overwhelming that audiences are now requesting a bigger venue for future shows, proving the incredible fanbase Last Minute India has cultivated through their impeccable music and electrifying performances.

Having built a solid reputation in the indie music space with their distinctive blend of Hindi Pop and Alternative Rock, Last Minute India continues to captivate audiences with their evocative storytelling and compelling musicality. Their music inspires listeners to embrace life’s journey, believe in themselves, and cherish the serendipitous moments that define existence.

Originating from a shared passion for music during their engineering years, the band has been a driving force in the indie scene for over a decade. Their original compositions have organically amassed millions of streams on Spotify, resonating deeply with their growing fanbase. Most recently, they headlined KJ Somaiya Engineering College’s fest, electrifying the audience with their hit track 'Jaane Anjaane', solidifying their cult following among students.

Last Minute India promises an unforgettable night at NMACC, delivering a performance that blends energy, emotion, and musical excellence. With such an overwhelming response from fans, it is evident that the band’s music has created a lasting impact, making them one of the most sought-after acts in the indie music scene today.

