News |  26 Feb 2025 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Indian rap sensation Agsy set to share her inspiring journey at RISEDEL2025

MUMBAI: Agsy, the trailblazing Indian rapper and singer, is all set to take the stage at RISEDEL2025, sharing her remarkable journey, challenges, and insights into the ever-evolving music landscape.

As a pioneering female artist in the Desi hip-hop scene, Agsy has been making waves with her unique style and talent. Her impressive credentials include being the only female finalist on MTV Hustle (2019), as well as collaborating with top artists like Divya Kumar, T-Jay, and Muhfaad.

Agsy's rise to fame is a testament to her determination and passion for music. Despite facing numerous challenges in a male-dominated industry, she has carved out her own space with her distinctive voice and style.

At RISEDEL2025, Agsy will share her inspiring story, offering a glimpse into her journey, from her early days as a struggling artist to her current status as a respected name in the Indian music scene. She will also share her insights into the evolving music landscape, highlighting the opportunities and challenges faced by artists in the digital age.

Agsy's participation at RISEDEL2025 is a must-attend for music enthusiasts, aspiring artists, and anyone interested in the Indian music scene. Her session promises to be an inspiring and enlightening experience, offering a unique perspective on the music industry and the power of determination and passion.

Don't miss Agsy's session at RISEDEL2025 and be a part of her inspiring journey!

