RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2025 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

India to get it's first women-focused music festival, powered by women, Sonic Tigress

MUMBAI: Conversations around the gender balance of music festival lineups and safety of women attendees abound around the world. Public events like music festivals aren’t the safest spaces for women, and even though many events have taken action in that direction with welfare support zones and sensitivity training workshops for festival security and staff, incidences of harassment are way too common. It was this thought that propelled media entrepreneur Darshan M to think of Sonic Tigress, a music festival for women, by women.

 “We live in a world where acronyms like DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) are thrown around a lot, but in reality nothing has changed at the ground level,” says the Bangalore-based Darshan. “Women are still fighting for opportunities. So the whole thought behind this festival is not to give women a seat at someone else’s table, but to build a full table just for them. Sonic Tigress isn’t about inclusion; it’s about owning the stage,” he adds.

But there’s also a more sombre intention behind conceptualising an idea like Sonic Tigress. “I have personally been to too many events where I witnessed drunk men harass women, and I hope Sonic Tigress would be the beginning of a new experience for women who just want to be able to enjoy themselves without unwanted attention,” he shares.

Sonic Tigress will be held in Bangalore on March 29. Tickets for the festival – split across three categories, general admission Rs 999, fan pit Rs 4999 and VIP Rs 9999 – are available here.

Envisioned as a space where women come together -not just to perform, but to inspire, support, and amplify one another, Sonic Tigress is a celebration of talent, resilience, and the unique stories that only women can tell through their art in Bangalore on March 29. Multi-lingual playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has innumerable Bollywood hits to her name, has been announced as one of the festival acts so far.

Darshan and his team have gone to extreme lengths to ensure that the festival is 100 per cent women, even asking performing artists to rework the band lineup. “Artists have been very accommodating of our idea and intention,” he shares, adding, “Additionally, we will make sure all the support staff, usher, hosts and even security guards are all women. We have also requested the police to provide women constables.”

The multi-genre festival caters to all whims and fancies, and not just when it comes to music. With its focus on experiential adventures like interactive installations, immersive spaces where technology and artistry meet, and a showcase of handpicked, homegrown boutique brands, Sonic Tigress is aimed to appeal to every kind of festival goer, not just for the music heads.

Tags
Sonic Tigress Darshan M music Songs
Related news
 | 26 Feb 2025

Immerse yourself in the epic fantasy of Ambar Astra, only on Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Get ready to be enthralled by Pocket FM's latest audio series, Ambar Astra, a spellbinding tale of power, betrayal, and redemption. This fantasy masterpiece weaves an enthralling narrative set in a world brimming with magic, intrigue, and a heroine whose resilience knows no bounds.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Unraveling the mystery of music streaming earnings: Insights from Sunnyy Vyas, Head of Wynk Studio Community

MUMBAI: A recent panel discussion at the India International Music Week (IIMW) shed light on a puzzling phenomenon plaguing the music industry: why do artists with similar streaming numbers earn vastly different amounts?

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Sid Sriram unveils teaser for ‘Sivanar’ on Maha Shivaratri, a divine tribute to Lord Murugan

MUMBAI: The Coachella performer shares a glimpse of his devotional track, shot at the iconic Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Beatoven.ai strikes a chord with high school students worldwide

MUMBAI: In a remarkable display of innovation and creativity, high school students globally have been rapidly adopting (link unavailable)'s cutting-edge music composition tool.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Nikki Glaser explains why she won't approach Taylor Swift, even as a superfan

MUMBAI: Nikki Glaser might be comedy’s biggest Swiftie, but she refuses to use her celebrity status to get a moment with Taylor Swift.

read more

RnM Biz

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more

Elevating the art of sound: Dolby Atmos honors India's top music mix engineers

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories is redefining how we experience music with its groundbreaking Dolby Atread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shemaaroo's melodious Bengali euphony graces Tagore's envisioned spring with Soumita Saha 's 'Fuley Fuley'

MUMBAI: When winter gracefully bids good bye, spring drapes the world in a jubilant cascade of flowers, where zephyrs waltz, whispering renewal. John...read more

2
India to get it's first women-focused music festival, powered by women, Sonic Tigress

MUMBAI: Conversations around the gender balance of music festival lineups and safety of women attendees abound around the world. Public events like...read more

3
Indian rap sensation Agsy set to share her inspiring journey at RISEDEL2025

MUMBAI: Agsy, the trailblazing Indian rapper and singer, is all set to take the stage at RISEDEL2025, sharing her remarkable journey, challenges, and...read more

4
Nikki Glaser explains why she won't approach Taylor Swift, even as a superfan

MUMBAI: Nikki Glaser might be comedy’s biggest Swiftie, but she refuses to use her celebrity status to get a moment with Taylor Swift. In a recent...read more

5
Sid Sriram unveils teaser for ‘Sivanar’ on Maha Shivaratri, a divine tribute to Lord Murugan

MUMBAI: The Coachella performer shares a glimpse of his devotional track, shot at the iconic Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games