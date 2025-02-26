Experience the magic of Candlelight Concerts in Bengaluru: A Symphony of Music and Lights

MUMBAI: Imagine being surrounded by thousands of flickering candles, immersed in soul-stirring music, and sharing the moment with someone special. Reminiscent of the enchanting lantern scene from Tangled, Bengaluru’s Candlelight Concerts bring a dreamlike experience to life at PVR Superplex, Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road.
A collaboration between Live Your City and PVR INOX, these concerts aim to make classical music more accessible, offering audiences a multisensory delight. Under the soft glow of countless candles, attendees can lose themselves in mesmerizing live performances. “A candlelit setting feels more personal and magical, creating a deep connection with the audience. The atmosphere enhances the music’s emotional impact,” shares Raj Tamhankar, the pianist.
Breaking away from traditional concert halls, this global series transforms intimate venues worldwide—from historic cathedrals in England and theaters in Finland to Melbourne’s public squares and Alpine cabins in Italy. In India, the setting is just as immersive. Deepa Bajaj, country manager for Live Your City, India, explains, “Our venues stand out for their historic significance, unique ambiance, and impeccable acoustics.”
The concert promises a rich musical journey, featuring classical masterpieces by Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin, alongside beloved hits from Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. Indian music legends like R.D. Burman, A.R. Rahman, and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam are also celebrated in these spellbinding performances.
Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music and candlelight.
PVR Superplex, Forum Mall, Kanakapura Road
March 16
Tickets start at 1,399
MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more
MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more
MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more
MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories is redefining how we experience music with its groundbreaking Dolby Atread more
MUMBAI: Agsy, the trailblazing Indian rapper and singer, is all set to take the stage at RISEDEL2025, sharing her remarkable journey, challenges, and...read more
MUMBAI: Actor-composer Himesh Reshammiya recently appeared on Farah Khan’s vlog, where he opened up about the inspiration behind his film Badass...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to be enthralled by Pocket FM's latest audio series, Ambar Astra, a spellbinding tale of power, betrayal, and redemption. This...read more
MUMBAI: A recent panel discussion at the India International Music Week (IIMW) shed light on a puzzling phenomenon plaguing the music industry: why...read more
MUMBAI: Nikki Glaser might be comedy’s biggest Swiftie, but she refuses to use her celebrity status to get a moment with Taylor Swift. In a recent...read more