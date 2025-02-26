RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2025 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Beatoven.ai strikes a chord with high school students worldwide

MUMBAI: In a remarkable display of innovation and creativity, high school students globally have been rapidly adopting (link unavailable)'s cutting-edge music composition tool. This AI-powered platform has been providing university students with free access, and its popularity has been soaring among students from esteemed institutions like MIT's K12 to regional schools in diverse parts of the world.

One notable example of Beatoven.ai impact is Jean-Bernard Rolland, a student from Mexico, who has been an avid fan and user of the platform. Jean-Bernard has been utilising (link unavailable) to create music for his TikTok videos, showcasing the tool's versatility and appeal to the younger generation.

Recently, Jean-Bernard conducted a workshop at a high school in Mexico, where he shared his experiences and expertise with fellow students. This initiative not only demonstrates the platform's growing influence but also highlights the importance of music education and innovation among young minds.

Beatoven.ai success can be attributed to its user-friendly interface, AI-driven composition capabilities, and the creative freedom it offers to students. By providing free access to university students, the platform is democratizing music education and empowering the next generation of musicians, composers, and music enthusiasts.

As Beatoven.ai continues to gain momentum, it is clear that this innovative platform is striking a chord with high school students worldwide, inspiring a new wave of creativity, innovation, and musical expression.

Tags
Beatoven.ai AI music Songs
Related news
 | 26 Feb 2025

Immerse yourself in the epic fantasy of Ambar Astra, only on Pocket FM

MUMBAI: Get ready to be enthralled by Pocket FM's latest audio series, Ambar Astra, a spellbinding tale of power, betrayal, and redemption. This fantasy masterpiece weaves an enthralling narrative set in a world brimming with magic, intrigue, and a heroine whose resilience knows no bounds.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Unraveling the mystery of music streaming earnings: Insights from Sunnyy Vyas, Head of Wynk Studio Community

MUMBAI: A recent panel discussion at the India International Music Week (IIMW) shed light on a puzzling phenomenon plaguing the music industry: why do artists with similar streaming numbers earn vastly different amounts?

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Sid Sriram unveils teaser for ‘Sivanar’ on Maha Shivaratri, a divine tribute to Lord Murugan

MUMBAI: The Coachella performer shares a glimpse of his devotional track, shot at the iconic Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

Nikki Glaser explains why she won't approach Taylor Swift, even as a superfan

MUMBAI: Nikki Glaser might be comedy’s biggest Swiftie, but she refuses to use her celebrity status to get a moment with Taylor Swift.

read more
 | 26 Feb 2025

India to get it's first women-focused music festival, powered by women, Sonic Tigress

MUMBAI: Conversations around the gender balance of music festival lineups and safety of women attendees abound around the world.

read more

RnM Biz

Madverse Music Founder Rohan Nesho Jain celebrates two-year milestone

MUMBAI: Rohan Nesho Jain, Founder and CEO of Madverse Music, has marked a significant milestone, read more

Bacardi ups the ante in India with significant investment boost

MUMBAI: Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held, family-owned spirits company, has substread more

Indian Music Industry (IMI) takes OpenAI to court over copyright dispute

MUMBAI: A high-profile court case in New Delhi has intensified the ongoing debate surrounding genread more

Rose Audio Visuals announces launch of it's branded content division

MUMBAI: Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd.read more

Elevating the art of sound: Dolby Atmos honors India's top music mix engineers

MUMBAI: Dolby Laboratories is redefining how we experience music with its groundbreaking Dolby Atread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
India to get it's first women-focused music festival, powered by women, Sonic Tigress

MUMBAI: Conversations around the gender balance of music festival lineups and safety of women attendees abound around the world. Public events like...read more

2
Indian rap sensation Agsy set to share her inspiring journey at RISEDEL2025

MUMBAI: Agsy, the trailblazing Indian rapper and singer, is all set to take the stage at RISEDEL2025, sharing her remarkable journey, challenges, and...read more

3
Nikki Glaser explains why she won't approach Taylor Swift, even as a superfan

MUMBAI: Nikki Glaser might be comedy’s biggest Swiftie, but she refuses to use her celebrity status to get a moment with Taylor Swift. In a recent...read more

4
Sid Sriram unveils teaser for ‘Sivanar’ on Maha Shivaratri, a divine tribute to Lord Murugan

MUMBAI: The Coachella performer shares a glimpse of his devotional track, shot at the iconic Batu Caves Murugan Temple in Malaysia.read more

5
Last Minute India set to make their NMACC debut on March 2, 2025

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s beloved rock band, Last Minute India, is all set to take the stage at the prestigious Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games