SoundCloud unveils fan recognition feature to celebrate artists' Most loyal supporters

MUMBAI: SoundCloud has announced the launch of a brand-new feature, Fan Recognition, designed to acknowledge and celebrate an artist's most dedicated fans. This innovative feature is now available on the platform's desktop version.
With Fan Recognition, every uploaded track on SoundCloud will highlight two distinct categories of loyal supporters:
1. First Fans: These are the early adopters who were quick to listen to a track, demonstrating their enthusiasm and commitment to the artist.
2. Top Fans: This category comprises the most dedicated listeners who have repeatedly played a track, showcasing their enduring support for the artist.
This latest update enables artists to identify and appreciate their most loyal fans, while also providing fans with the recognition they deserve. The feature is a testament to SoundCloud's commitment to fostering meaningful connections between artists and their audiences.
By introducing Fan Recognition, SoundCloud aims to strengthen the bond between creators and their most devoted supporters. This development is a significant step forward in the platform's ongoing efforts to enhance fan engagement and make music sharing more rewarding for all parties involved.
