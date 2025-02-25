RadioandMusic
Shemaaroo's melodious Bengali euphony graces Tagore's envisioned spring with Soumita Saha 's 'Fuley Fuley'

MUMBAI: When winter gracefully bids good bye, spring drapes the world in a jubilant cascade of flowers, where zephyrs waltz, whispering renewal. John O’Donohue mused, “When one flower blooms, spring awakens everywhere.” For Bengalis, 'Boshonto' is an ardent sentiment, immortalized by Tagore’s mellifluous verses, intertwining floral splendor with poetic rhapsody. Renowned virtuoso Soumita Saha’s ethereal rendition of 'Fuley Fuley Dholey Dholey' now adorns Shemaroo Bengali Music's official YouTube channel, orchestrating an enchanting confluence of melody and lyricism. Her dulcet tones breathe life into Tagore’s timeless composition, capturing the soul of spring’s euphoric embrace in an exquisite symphony of cadence and transcendence.

Mellifluously arranged with ambient nuances and soulfully rendered by Soumita, this recent release from Shemaroo Bengali Music , produced by Sarbajit Ghosh’s SRL Motion Pictures, stars Mausam Sarkar and Anusua Das. Mausam is known for his work in some praise worthy youtube series and music videos while Anusua Das is a well-known model and actor, she starred in a recent bengali film Aalap.

" This is my first work with Shemaroo. The song 'Fuley Fuley Dholey Dholey ' holds a nostalgic allure, entwined with my childhood moniker, 'Kuhu' . Sarbajit’s exquisite direction amplifies its charm, enriching my deep-rooted adoration for Rabindrasangeet’s poetic symphony. ." added Soumita. Soumita Saha is known for her contribution in the field of Tagore Music's Indo-French collaboration and representing India in many renowned Film Festivals with experimental international collaboration music videos on Tagore Music. " Working Soumita for a Tagore was enthralling; her ambient orchestration inspired a poignant vision. My team’s unwavering synergy seamlessly brought this evocative narrative to life with heartfelt precision." Added director Sarbajit Ghosh. Sarbajit is known for his contribution to the field of contemporary music. This music video is a part of his Tagore music endeavour's sequel to fondly dubbed as " Sarbajit O Bondhura - 2."

" Everything about this video starting from choosing locations to execution happened pretty fast. Honestly it is a huge pressure to execute projects like this in such tight time frame. It would been difficult without a team of professionals deeply enthusiastic invested in their crafted " added Koushik, Director of Photography. The song's recording credit goes to Rana Mondal, and Video editing, color and effects credit goes to Ranit Pradhan .

