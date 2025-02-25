PM Modi lauds teacher's innovative efforts to preserve tribal languages

MUMBAI: In a heartening display of dedication to cultural preservation, Thodasam Kailas, a teacher from Adilabad, Telangana, has been praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his groundbreaking work in saving tribal languages. Kailas's innovative approach leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to teach and preserve Kolami and Gondi languages, which are integral to the region's rich cultural heritage.

Kailas's innovative approach to language preservation includes crafting engaging songs and developing AI-driven virtual news anchors, which have helped to revitalise tribal languages and make them more accessible to younger generations. A native of Wagapur village, Kailas has also authored notable literary works, such as the Mahabharata translated into Gondi, and a children's story collection entitled "Kandiram Vesudi", further contributing to the promotion and preservation of these endangered languages.

By sharing his AI-created content online, Kailas has been able to reach a broader audience, encouraging them to learn these languages and appreciate the cultural significance they hold. His work serves as a shining example of how technology can be harnessed to preserve ancient languages in today's digital age.

As Kailas's efforts gain national recognition, they underscore the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting linguistic diversity. The innovative use of AI in language preservation is a testament to the power of technology in supporting cultural initiatives.